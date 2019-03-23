Robert Cantey Martin

Last Updated: March 23, 2019 at 7:12 pm

Robert Cantey “Bobby” Martin, 92, widower of Doris Evelyn Avant Martin, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his home.

Born August 24, 1926, in Summerton, he was a son of the late Charles Norman Martin and the late Helen Cantey Martin. He was the fifth of nine children. He graduated from Summerton High School in 1945 and entered the U.S. Army in June 1945 and was honorably discharged in November 1946. He returned to Summerton and worked in the logging business with his father at C.N. Martin & Sons Logging. In 1949, he married Doris Avant of Florence. He and his brothers formed Martin Brothers, Inc. in 1954. He was a faithful patron of the Summerton Diner and for the past three decades was known to everyone as “GrandBob.”

He was a member of the Summerton Lions Club, Summerton Masonic Lodge, the S.C. Forestry Association and a was a board member of Clarendon School District I. He was instrumental in forming LOG-A-LOAD for Kids, which is an organization which raises funds for children’s hospitals in South Carolina. He was the Forestry Association’s Outstanding Logger of the Year in 1988 and he was the southern regional Outstanding Logger of the Year in 1989. He received the Forestry Association’s 2008 Distinguished Service Award. He was a member of Summerton Presbyterian Church, where he was elder emeritus.

He is survived by four children, Sherry Martin Stewart (Dwight) of Summerton, Bonnie Martin Eagerton (Bert) of Manning, C. Norman Martin (Donna) of Summerton and Wade A. Martin (Tammy) of Manning; 11 grandchildren, Drew Stewart (Jill), Neathery Elliott (Teige), Kate Lincoln (Stephen), Seth Stewart (Patty), Rob Eagerton (Janice), Cantey Gibbons (Wade), Sarah Gibson (Ben), Camlin McLellan (Jonathan), Erin Eagerton, Mary-Michal DuRant (Harrison) and Tyler Martin; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Catherine Martin Breazeale of Westminster; and a special daughter, Shirley McBride (William) of Summerton.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers; and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Summerton Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Vikki Brogdon and the Rev. Dr. Dick Lincoln officiating. Burial will follow at Summerton Evergreen Cemetery.

Grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at Clarkson Hall of Summerton Presbyterian Church, and other times at the home, 1003 Water Edge Drive in Summerton.

The family would like to thank McLeod Health Hospice for all of their loving care and attention.

Memorials may be made to Summerton Presbyterian Church, 16 S. Cantey Street, Summerton, SC 29148.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.