The Harvin Clarendon County Library will be closed Monday for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, reopening at 9 a.m. Tuesday. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
The Clarendon County Historical Society will hold its next meeting starting 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Clarendon County Council chambers in the county administration building, 411 Sunset Drive in Manning.
Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart will be the featured speaker, specifically talking about changes in the county during the past decade. For more information, call Al Truesdale at (803) 478-7908, or email altruesdale@ftc-i.net.
The Clarendon chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will meet 5 p.m. Monday at the Clarendon County Council on Aging, 206 S. Church St. All members, prospective members and guests are invited to attend. For more information, call (803) 435-2702.
A local resident is looking for a good home for her 7-month-old cats, Bo and Smokey. They are brothers, and she’s raised them since finding them as kittens last year under a friend’s house. She has moved and cannot take the cats to her new home. Bo, the orange tabby, is adventurous and loves to play outside. Smokey, the gray tabby, is more laid-back and would rather lie in the house all day and sleep. She would prefer not to separate them as they’ve been together since birth. They have been around dogs, but have never been around children. If… Read the rest
Eaddy Osteen was crowned Miss Junior Laurence Manning Academy on Saturday evening during the school’s annual pageant. Photo provided by Larry Hewitt.
The Clarendon County Historical Society is currently seeking new members. Please join them 7 p.m. Jan. 19 for their regular meeting, and consider joining the organization, which is dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Clarendon County history in all its facets. The society sponsors the Clarendon County Museum, which is next to the Bank of Clarendon. For more information, call Al Truesdale at (803) 478-7908, or email altruesdale@ftc-i.net.
Tolley Horton was named Miss Laurence Manning Academy 2017 on Saturday evening during the school’s annual pageant.
Scott’s Branch High School JROTC is passionate about serving the local community and their visit to Lake Marion Nursing Home was one of the ways they demonstrated it.
In a recent letter to Scott’s Branch Principal Gwendolyn Harris, Tiffany Harris, activities director of the nursing facility, bragged on the cadets. Harris not only thanked the cadets and the JROTC department for visiting the residents, but also went on to commend them on being well dressed, well-behaved and compassionate. While the purpose of the visit was holiday caroling, the cadets also spent quality time with most of the residents. According to… Read the rest
SUMMERTON – Jeffrey Allen Galbreath, 56, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Charleston Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant.
Born Dec. 30, 1960, in Hapeville, Georgia, he was a son of Albert Monroe Galbreath and Betty Lou Manning Galbreath. He was a welder.
He is survived by his parents of Summerton; his children, Gabriell Galbreath of Charleston, Sydnie Galbreath and Jesse Galbreath, both of Summerton, and Bree Galbreath of Pinewood; brothers, Albert Galbreath Jr. and John Michael Galbreath of Summerton; a sister, Carol Hewitt of Conley, Georgia; a niece, Christina Galbreath of Savannah, Georgia; and a nephew, Trent Galbreath of Pekin,… Read the rest
A 18-year-old Sumter man with ties to the Clarendon community has died from injuries sustained Wednesday in a vehicle wreck on Silver Road.
Lance Cpl. David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol said that Jonathan Luke Hermanson was driving a Ford Ranger when he ran off the road, overcorrected and flipped. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Jones said.
Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock said that Hermanson was transported to a Columbia hospital, and was kept on life support until his death Saturday morning.
Manninglive.com will have more on this story as we receive updates.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
