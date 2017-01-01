Posted by Submitted via Email | January 1, 2017 3:30 am
To learn that everything doesn’t deserve a reaction and to try to know which things do.
– Zach Hodge
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 1, 2017 2:30 am
To enjoy life more as it comes
– Brandon Graves
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 1, 2017 1:30 am
To strive each day to be a decent human being, help others every chance I get, love the Lord and appreciate all I’ve been blessed with, and should I have a bad day or get upset, I resolve to put my phone away before I finish my bottle of wine and keep my crazy to myself!
– Katherine Crapse
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 1, 2017 12:30 am
Pat Terry To take every opportunity to smile more because I’ve learned that real and fulfilling life is in these given moments.
– Pat Terry
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 11:30 pm
To show love to all people, with God’s help. Oh yeah, just enjoy life by laughing, dancing and trusting God, not stressing over things I can’t change.
– Yolanda Conyers Junious
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 10:30 pm
To live life to its fullest, and be a better wife, daughter, friend, and person. To be more of my authentic self and less of what people expect me to be.
– Amanda Jane Williamson
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 9:30 pm
To make memories with my family.
– Dawn Stephen Ard
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 8:30 pm
To stress less and enjoy more!
– Barbara Smith Shumpert
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 7:51 pm
In the interest of avoiding both deaths and arrests due to drunk driving, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is once again offering no-questions-asked rides for the New Year’s holidays.
The rides are free and, again, come with no questions asked.
“Please remember that, just like every other day of the year, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office will be offering rides for free for those who may have had too much to drink,” said Sheriff Randy Garrett. “There will be no questions asked. We just want everyone to get home safely.”
If you or someone you know has been drinking, please… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 7:30 pm
To spend my personal time more productively – creating things, housekeeping, etc. and less time on social media.
– Robin Mooney Hussey
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 6:55 pm
1. To slow down and enjoy life.
2. To remain cancer free and finish the fight.
3. To daily remind and show my children and grandchildren how much they are loved.
3. To be more of myself and
4. To smile more and cry less.
– Stacy Mosier
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 6:30 pm
Thanking god for his manny blessings. Starting my new job paying off bills and helping people out that have helped me along the way.
– Adrian “Ace” William Casten
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 5:49 pm
To draw closer to God and do more for others who need help.
– Ann Hall Driggers
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 5:30 pm
To quit putting others before myself. I have to learn how to say no, without feeling guilty. I’m driving myself into an early grave trying to accommodate everyone else.
– Chris Ridgill
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 5:30 pm
That every time I have a resolution, to start it then!
– Allen Bailey
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 5:24 pm
To spend and enjoy every minute I get with my real life hero, B.J., and cherish the memories I make!
– Freddie Crash Goose Huth
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 4:30 pm
Stopped making them years ago. No need, they only last a little while. Just pray on what needs to change in my life these days.
– Mary Jo Mahoney Gamble
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 4:30 pm
I promise to be the best boyfriend in the whole entire world.
– Ted Spencer
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 3:30 pm
May all of your problems in 2017 be a short “lived” as your New Year’s resolutions.
– Loretta Holloway
Posted by Submitted via Email | December 31, 2016 2:30 pm
Be better with finances. I’m awful about spending money on silly things, and I’d like to quit doing that and save up for a family trip.
– Heather Atkinson Branham