Julia Herrin was named Miss Clarendon Teen 2017 on Saturday evening at Manning United Methodist Church. She will represent Clarendon in June at the Miss South Carolina Outstanding Teen Pageant.
The Manning Lions Club will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Manning Restaurant. This will be the club’s night for members to bring a guest, so members do not want to be the only one not to bring a guest. There will be a Lions information presentation during the meeting to show guests what Lions do and why they do it.
AD 62 – Earthquake in Pompeii, Italy.
756 – An Lushan, leader of a revolt against the Tang Dynasty, declares himself emperor and establishes the state of Yan.
1576 – Henry of Navarre abjures Catholicism at Tours and rejoins the Protestant forces in the French Wars of Religion.
1597 – A group of early Japanese Christians are killed by the new government of Japan for being seen as a threat to Japanese society.
1778 – South Carolina becomes the second state to ratify the Articles of Confederation.
1782 – Spanish defeat British forces and capture Minorca.
1783 – In Calabria… Read the rest
Cortnie Stuppard was crowned Miss Clarendon 2017 on Saturday evening at Manning United Methodist Church. She will represent Clarendon County this summer in the Miss South Carolina Pageant.
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Cardinal Newman in a non-conference game by a score of 30-27 on Friday night. Audrey Bennett led the team with nine points, the most of the entire game. Katherine Burns had eight points. Breanna Boykin had seven points and Elizabeth Hicks, Trinity Harrington and Laura Johnson all added two points. The team plays Tuesday at Orangeburg Prep. Their record is now 13-3.
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Saints defeated Jefferson Davis 43-37 on Tuesday night. Kade Elliott led the team with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Josh Black added 12 points. Jonathan McIntosh ended the night with six points.
Clarendon County’s hometown state senator has been appointed to two oversight committees in the General Assembly, bringing his total in the state Senate to eight.
Johnson was recently appointed to the Department of Social Services Oversight Committee, and was appointed this past week to the Education Oversight Committee by Sen. Hugh Leatherman, the president pro tempore of the Senate.
“My legislative plate is certainly full, but being appointed to these two oversight committees gives me a unique opportunity to be more involved with two things that I am passionate about, public education and the plight of our young people,” Johnson… Read the rest
The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints fell 43-39 on Tuesday to Jefferson Davis Academy. Keri Shaffer led the Lady Saints with 14 points. McKenzie Bagnal added 11 points, with Sydney Wells adding six points.
The University of South Carolina Sumter named several Clarendon County residents to its Fall 2016 Dean’s List, including Alcolu resident Julia Morris; Manning residents Jazmine Cotton, Garrett Fuller, Synobia Miller, Harrison Boykin, Jalaina Brown and Francine Washington; New Zion resident Hannah Yarborough; Pinewood resident Clayton Williams; Summerton residents Maria De Leon and Travonte Cummings; and Turbeville resident Malorie Berry.
To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher (3.25 or higher for freshmen) earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity Lady Saints fell 27-21 on Tuesday night to Jefferson Davis. Sarah Henning led the team with 10 points.
211 – Roman Emperor Septimius Severus dies at Eboracum (modern York, England) while preparing to lead a campaign against the Caledonians. He leaves the empire in the control of his two quarrelling sons.
634 – Battle of Dathin: Rashidun forces under Yazid ibn Abi Sufyan defeat an outnumbered Byzantine force near Gaza in Palestine.
960 – The coronation of Zhao Kuangyin as Emperor Taizu of Song, initiating the Song dynasty period of China that would last more than three centuries.
1169 – A strong earthquake struck the Ionian coast of Sicily, causing tens of thousands of injuries and deaths, especially… Read the rest
The Manning Fire Department is currently responding to a vehicle wreck in the area of 300 East South Street in Manning near Manning Lane Apartments. The street is reportedly blocked. No other information is available at this time.
Fourth Grade
Ahmari Abraham, Abigayle Beasley, Jayden Bescher, Lennox Blackwell, Charles Blanding, Breanna Bochette, Savannah Bruce, Garia Bryant, Evan Burgess, Antayzha Calhoun, Phalyn Carroll, Joana Coello, Juan Coello, JeMiyah Conyers, Skylar Dymond, Kimora Felder, Tony Fordham, Darius Franklin, Ma’laijah Garris, Toryn Grubbs, Marilyn Hicks, Lamar Hilton, Marissa Jackson, Carlos James, Deyvon Jamison, Christopher Keels, Myah Macaione, Malachi Martinez, Javion McFadden-Gamble, Ronald McIntosh, Katelyn McKenzie,
Gavin Morris, Kenya Parker, Zorhiana Pringle, Kashiyama Robinson, Samuel Rodgers, Skye Servance, Gabriela Solano Bernal, Giovanni Soler, Spencer Stevens, Jaelyn Talley, Diamond Thames, Xavier Thomas, Kanisha Thompson, Isaiah Williams and Destany Wilson.
Fifth Grade
Jailen Adams,… Read the rest
A former Clarendon County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with misconduct in office, according to a release from the State Law Enforcement Division.
Lee G. Green, 38, is charged in connection with an Oct. 8, 2015, incident, in which he is accused of sexual conduct while on the job.
“(Green) breached a duty to act professionally and within department regulations,” reads a warrant from SLED. Other details were not forthcoming in the release.
SLED got involved in the case following a request from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department, said spokesman Thom Berry. Sheriff Tim Baxley said Green left the Sheriff’s… Read the rest
Documents unsealed in federal court reveal new details about the mental health of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, including a pychiatrist’s finding that his disorders make it hard for him to focus, interact with others or express emotion.
Roof’s psychiatric records remain sealed, as do the transcripts from two competency hearings that were closed to the public over objections by media organizations, including The Associated Press.
But other information unsealed this week describes Roof’s mental state, a topic the 22-year-old defendant tried to keep out of his sentencing after insisting on representing himself.
Quoting from a psychiatrist’s testimony during… Read the rest
The Clarendon Hall varsity Saints fell Tuesday night 61-60 to Jefferson Davis in a close game. Jordan Self led the Saints with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Way and Thomas Stukes had 11 points each. The Saints will travel Friday to Patrick Henry.