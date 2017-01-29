Posted by Submitted via Email | January 29, 2017 4:04 pm
ANDERSON – Two Clarendon students were named to the Dean’s List at Anderson University for the fall semester. Students must maintain a 3.5 grade-point average to be selected for this academic honor.
They included Katherine Lorena Lynch of Alcolu and Naomi Catherine Woodbury of Manning.
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Lake Wind Advisory through 7 p.m. Sunday.
East Clarendon High School students Brandon Ard and James Morris were named the Top Students for Level 1 in the Carpentry program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.
Manning High School student William Shaw was named the Top Student for Intro to Culinary Arts at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 school year.
661 – The Rashidun Caliphate ends with the death of Ali, and the Imamah of the Shia going to the second Imam, Hassan ibn Ali
757 – An Lushan, leader of a revolt against the Tang dynasty and emperor of Yan, is murdered by his own son, An Qingxu.
904 – Sergius III comes out of retirement to take over the papacy from the deposed antipope Christopher.
1258 – First Mongol invasion of Đại Việt: Đại Việt defeats the Mongols at the battle of Đông Bộ Đầu, forcing the Mongols to withdraw from the country.
1814 – War of the
East Clarendon High School student Robbie Duke was named the Top Student for Level 3 of the Welding program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 school year.
Scott’s Branch High School student Vaquan Wilder was named the Top Student for levels 1 and 2 for the Health Sciences program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.
The Scott’s Branch High School Lady Eagles fell to Cross on Friday night in a closely fought game with a final score of 44-41. Chaniya Monroe led the team with 14 points, while Mary Wimberly, Marline Cruz and Teja Madison each added six points. Tonia Lawson added five points, and Cambrian Parker added four.
Manning High School student Louise Register was named the Top Student for Level 3 of the Cosmetology program at the F.E. DuBose Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 school year.
The Marion House thanks everyone for their support in 2016. The new celebration venue opened May 7, 2016. Since then, The Marion House hosted a wide variety of events including baby showers, bridal showers, family reunions, Christmas parties, birthday celebrations (including Sweet 16s), farewell events, business meetings, trainings, fundraiser events, wedding receptions, church and religious events, family gatherings and repasses.
The Marion House is the venue to host events, parties, office meetings, political events, celebrations, and much more. It is a locally owned and managed by members of the Reed and Johnson family.
The unique name was chosen in memory…
Comfort Keepers is now hiring in-home caregivers or certified nursing assistants (CNAs) for Sumter, Dalzell, Bishopville, Camden, Lugoff, Manning, Summerton, Pinewood and Santee. Caregivers provide personal care, housekeeping, transportation and companionship. These positions are part- and full-time. Please apply online at www.comfortkeeperssc.com. Call (803) 773-0099 for more information. Resumes are accepted via fax at 1 (888) 316-2282.
Manning High School student Isere Williams was named the Top Student for Level 1 of the Carpentry program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 school year.
Manning High School student Orlando Jackson was named the Top Student for Level 1 of the Welding program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.
The Scott’s Branch High School varsity Eagles defeated Cross on Friday night 63-53, at home. BJ. Brown led the team with 22 points and 17 rebounds. Chris Johnson added 13 points while Terrance Yon added 12. Marquez Hunt added six points, Marquise Thomas added four, and both Tymir Tindall and Marqus House added three points.
Scott’s Branch High School student Mercedes Oliver was named the Top Student for Level 1 in the Law Enforcement Services program at the F.E. DuBose Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.
Clarendon Hall student Ethan Jenkinson was named the Top Student at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for Level 2 in the Automative Technology Program for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year. More students will post throughout the weekend.
The Manning Lions Club will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Manning Restaurant. This will be the club’s night for members to bring a guest, so members do not want to be the only one not to bring a guest. There will be a Lions information presentation during the meeting to show guests what Lions do and why they do it.
661 – The Rashidun Caliphate was effectively ended with the Assassination of Ali, the last caliph.
814 – Charlemagne dies of pleurisy in Aachen as the first Holy Roman Emperor. He is succeeded by his son Louis the Pious as king of the Frankish Empire.
1077 – Walk to Canossa: The excommunication of Henry IV, Holy Roman Emperor is lifted.
1393 – King Charles VI of France is nearly killed when several dancers’ costumes catch fire during a masquerade ball.
1521 – The Diet of Worms begins, lasting until May 25.
1547 – Henry VIII dies. His nine-year-old son, Edward
Manning High School student Serita Clark was named the Top Student for Level 1 of the Early Childhood Education program at the F.E. DuBose Career Center for the 2nd Quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.