Posted by Submitted via Email | January 9, 2017 3:08 pm
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 9, 2017 2:52 pm
The Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Clarendon County Council on Aging, 206 S. Church St. in Manning. Grant Mishoe will give a presentation on the Great Charleston Fire of 1861. The meeting is open to all interested persons, and this may be of special interest to local city and county firefighters, organizers believe. Members are available to help prospective members with genealogy and research for Confederate ancestors. For more information, call (803) 854-2103.
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 9, 2017 11:17 am
I am writing to report something very sad and also something that makes me glad.
The sadness is that in the early morning dark hours of last Wednesday, Jan. 4, just shortly after 2 a.m., both buildings at Mid Eastern Truck Wash and Chrome Stop were broken into.
The sadness of this event is exasperated by the fact that this breach was performed by a recently hired male employee and a minor female accomplice (on video). That is just one part of the human story that perhaps I will expand on at some other time.
There are truly several human… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 9, 2017 9:45 am
The Scott’s Branch junior varsity Eagles took on Bethune Bowman on Friday, pulling out a hard-fought win at 30-21. Keon Tappin led the scoring, with nine points and two steals and three blocks. Jameek Weeks had eight points and one block. Joekeem Steven had six points and one steal. Deashon Dingle had four points and one steal and one block. Xavier Bennett scored two points and one block and Tayuvis Stukes had one point and two block shots.
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 9, 2017 4:44 am
Sunny, with a high near 40. East wind around 7 mph.
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 9, 2017 2:14 am
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will be closed Jan. 16 for the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, reopening at 9 a.m. Jan. 17. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
Posted by Staff (Office) | January 9, 2017 12:00 am
475 – Byzantine Emperor Zeno is forced to flee his capital at Constantinople, and his general, Basiliscus gains control of the empire.
681 – Twelfth Council of Toledo: King Erwig of the Visigoths initiates a council in which he implements diverse measures against the Jews in Spain.
1127 – Jin–Song Wars: Invading Jurchen soldiers from the Jin dynasty besiege and sack Bianjing (Kaifeng), the capital of the Song dynasty of China, and abduct Emperor Qinzong of Song and others, ending the Northern Song dynasty.
1150 – Wanyan Liang and other court officials murder Emperor Xizong of Jin. Wanyan Liang succeeds… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 8, 2017 10:13 pm
Clarendon County Adult Education classes will resume for both new and returning students on Monday at the F.E. DuBose Career Center in Manning, with the first enrollment event for new students at 8:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. that day. This session will last about three hours, and includes registration and placement testing. Summerton and Turbeville locations will resume classes and host enrollment sessions at 5 p.m. Tuesday. All classes are free and open to community residents. The program offers scholarships for GED testing for qualified students and free WorkKeys testing for the public at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
For more information,… Read the rest
Posted by The Associated Press | January 8, 2017 9:14 pm
A newspaper analysis shows the South Carolina attorney general has initiated no prosecutions involving about 400 complaints of price gouging by businesses during Hurricane Matthew.
Records obtained by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette show (http://bit.ly/2iWCJAH) the office of Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson has received the complaints for the period of Oct. 4 through Nov. 3 when the state’s price-gouging law was in effect because of the storm.
Wilson’s spokeswoman says the office has ongoing investigations; she declined to release any details on those cases.
Meanwhile, officials in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina say they’re citing several businesses… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via iPhone | January 8, 2017 8:12 pm
Clarendon School District 3 Superintendent Connie Dennis said that schools in her district will be on a regular schedule Monday.
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 8, 2017 8:10 pm
Clarendon School District 2 Superintendent John Tindal said schools in his district will operate on a regular schedule Monday.
Posted by Submitted via iPhone | January 8, 2017 7:15 pm
Clarendon Hall and schools in Clarendon School District 1 will adhere to their regular schedules on Monday.
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 8, 2017 5:44 pm
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Light northeast wind.
Posted by The Associated Press | January 8, 2017 4:10 pm
South Carolina’s education superintendent will discuss the condition of the state’s public school buses, which one legislator says are so old they may have taken the parents of today’s children to school.
The Aiken Standard reported Education Superintendent Molly Spearman will hold a news conference Monday at the Statehouse in Columbia to discuss the condition of the buses and highlight her plans to improve them.
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis and members of the General Assembly will join Spearman. A new school bus will be displayed at the news conference, which will be held outside.
Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken County… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 8, 2017 3:42 pm
Clarendon Behavioral Health Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at 14 N. Church St. in Manning.
Posted by Submitted via iPhone | January 8, 2017 3:04 pm
Laurence Manning Academy has announced a two-hour delay for Monday morning for all students. Temperatures for the morning are forecast to be in the upper teens to lower 20s.
“Although there is no danger to travel, such low temperatures can often create challenges for our buses and, additionally, can make for a very cold ride for our students,” said Assistant Headmaster and High School Principal Tripp Boykin. “In consideration of these concerns, we are issuing a two-hour delay for the start of school for Monday. Buses will operate two hours later tan their normal schedules, and school will begin at… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 8, 2017 2:52 pm
The Sons of Confederate Veterans will meet 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Clarendon County Council on Aging, 206 S. Church St. in Manning. Grant Mishoe will give a presentation on the Great Charleston Fire of 1861. The meeting is open to all interested persons, and this may be of special interest to local city and county firefighters, organizers believe. Members are available to help prospective members with genealogy and research for Confederate ancestors. For more information, call (803) 854-2103.
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 8, 2017 1:46 pm
Sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 8, 2017 10:13 am
Clarendon County Adult Education classes will resume for both new and returning students on Monday at the F.E. DuBose Career Center in Manning, with the first enrollment event for new students at 8:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. that day. This session will last about three hours, and includes registration and placement testing. Summerton and Turbeville locations will resume classes and host enrollment sessions at 5 p.m. Tuesday. All classes are free and open to community residents. The program offers scholarships for GED testing for qualified students and free WorkKeys testing for the public at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
For more information,… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 8, 2017 8:42 am
Agapé Hospice of the Lowcountry proudly announces its approval of accreditation status by Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for hospice services.
Achieving accreditation is a process where healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
ACHC is a not-for-profit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2008 certified and has Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice and Durable Medical Equipment Prosthetics-Orthotics and Supplies
Penny… Read the rest