Posted by Submitted via Email | January 26, 2017 12:45 am
The Manning Lions Club will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Manning Restaurant. This will be the club’s night for members to bring a guest, so members do not want to be the only one not to bring a guest. There will be a Lions information presentation during the meeting to show guests what Lions do and why they do it.
Posted by Staff Reports | January 26, 2017 12:00 am
1500 – Vicente Yáñez Pinzón becomes the first European to set foot on Brazil.
1531 – The 1531 Lisbon earthquake kills about thirty thousand people.
1564 – The Council of Trent establishes an official distinction between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism.
1564 – The Grand Duchy of Lithuania defeats the Tsardom of Russia in the Battle of Ula during the Livonian War.
1565 – Battle of Talikota, fought between the Vijayanagara Empire and the Deccan sultanates, leads to the subjugation, and eventual destruction of the last Hindu kingdom in India, and the consolidation of Islamic rule over much of the Indian… Read the rest
Posted by Staff Reports | January 25, 2017 3:18 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is currently reporting a vehicle fire in the area of Kenwood and Shaw roads in Clarendon County.
Posted by The Associated Press | January 25, 2017 2:22 pm
Florence Sen. Hugh Leatherman has managed to keep his position as South Carolina’s most powerful lawmaker, despite Republican opposition that said he sidestepped his constitutional duties to become lieutenant governor.
Senators voted 28-16 Wednesday to return the president pro tem title to Leatherman, a day after he resigned the post in what Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey called “a shameless and obvious game of musical chairs.”
The state constitution calls for the Senate’s leader to fill a lieutenant governor vacancy. Leatherman refused to do so. He resigned minutes before then-Gov. Nikki Haley was confirmed as U.N. ambassador, promoting then-Lt. Gov.… Read the rest
Posted by The Associated Press | January 25, 2017 12:30 pm
The state Senate will essentially elect South Carolina’s next lieutenant governor following Henry McMaster’s ascension to the governor’s office.
The state constitution calls for the Senate’s leader to fill a vacancy created in the lieutenant governor’s office. But Florence Sen. Hugh Leatherman has refused to step into the largely ceremonial position.
Leatherman resigned as Senate president pro tem Tuesday evening, minutes before U.S. senators began voting to confirm then-Gov. Nikki Haley as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
The Senate on Wednesday will elect a new president pro tem, who will then immediately be sworn in as lieutenant… Read the rest
Posted by Staff Reports | January 25, 2017 12:10 pm
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal wreck that happened Tuesday in Scranton and killed a Turbeville man.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 1998 Dodge pickup was traveling North on Highway 301 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2007 GMC pickup traveling south.
Collin said both drivers were killed in the crash.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Bill Welch, 67, of Turbeville, was one of the victims of the wreck, which happened about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Creek Road between Florence and Olanta.… Read the rest
Posted by The Associated Press | January 25, 2017 11:54 am
A South Carolina state lawmaker accused of beating his wife bloody resigned on Tuesday rather than be expelled from the Statehouse. Rep. Chris Corley still faces a felony aggravated domestic violence charge that could put him in prison for up to 20 years.
House Speaker Jay Lucas read Corley’s one-sentence resignation letter to his colleagues, which came as he was preparing to introduce legislation forcing Corley from his House seat.
“I am grateful that the House did not have to take such extraordinary measures,” said Lucas, R-Hartsville.
While the state constitution gives the House authority to remove a member for… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 25, 2017 9:55 am
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 25, 2017 5:22 am
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats moved their record to 10-3 on Tuesday night with a win against Orangeburg Prep by a final score of 32-29. Audrey Bennett led the team with 13 points. Katherine Burns had eight points, while Trinity Harrington had four, Breanna Boykin had three and Elizabeth Hicks and Jamie Newman each had two. The team will play 6 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Hall.
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 25, 2017 2:24 am
Shirley Ann Evans, 68, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Brewington Presbyterian Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church.
Born in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Genie Hodge and Eva Lawrence Hodge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Eugene “Buck” Evans.
Survivors include her daughter, Anna DuBose (Ryan) of Olanta; a son, Dustin Evans of Manning; two brothers, Willie Hodge (Cheryl) of… Read the rest
Posted by Staff Reports | January 25, 2017 12:00 am
AD 41 – After a night of negotiation, Claudius is accepted as Roman Emperor by the Senate.
750 – In the Battle of the Zab, the Abbasid rebels defeat the Umayyad Caliphate, leading to overthrow of the dynasty.
1348 – A strong earthquake strikes the South Alpine region of Friuli in modern Italy, causing considerable damage to buildings as far away as Rome.
1494 – Alfonso II becomes King of Naples.
1515 – Coronation of Francis I of France.
1533 – Henry VIII of England secretly marries his second wife Anne Boleyn.
1554 – Founding of São Paulo city, Brazil.… Read the rest
Posted by The Associated Press | January 24, 2017 11:38 pm
Gov. Nikki Haley resigned Tuesday as South Carolina’s CEO to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, giving the state’s helm to an early backer of President Donald Trump.
Haley turned in her resignation letter minutes after the U.S. Senate confirmed her as Trump’s Cabinet pick.
Under the state constitution, Haley’s resignation letter immediately made Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster the 91st governor since South Carolina became a state.
Before McMaster was officially sworn in, Haley addressed a crowd in the Capitol lobby.
“There’s lots of work to do, but we have the right person to do it,” she said… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 24, 2017 11:22 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Orangeburg Prep on Tuesday night. Lexi Bennett led the team with 18 points. Cora Lee Downer scored 10 points and Olivia Coker scored nine points. Brooke Bennett scored eight points. Brooke Ward scored seven points, and Lexie Bryan scored two points.
Posted by Sen. Tim Scott | January 24, 2017 5:29 pm
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the statement below following Governor Henry McMaster’s swearing in. His statement on Governor Haley’s confirmation as U.N. Ambassador is available here.
“Congratulations to Governor McMaster on taking office tonight. I look forward to working with him and the entire South Carolina delegation to continue the economic momentum we have seen over the past decade. South Carolina is the best place in the nation to work, live and play, and we will only continue to grow stronger.”
Posted by The Associated Press | January 24, 2017 4:35 pm
The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations by a decisive margin Tuesday as Republican-led committees paved the way for three more of his Cabinet nominees to be approved just days into the new administration.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley won strong support for the U.N. post despite her lack of foreign policy experience. Senators voted 96-4 on Haley’s nomination.
Trump hiring freeze includes the short-staffed VA
Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, the Republican chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said Haley is a proven leader who will be a “fierce advocate” at… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 24, 2017 11:07 am
NEW ZION – Billy Marshall McDonald, 73, husband of Virginia Ann Gibbons McDonald, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at his home.
Born Aug. 14, 1943, in Kingstree, he was a son of the late Junious McSwain McDonald and Gretchen Floyd McDonald. He was a member of New Zion United Methodist Church, where he was past-president of the Men’s Supper Club, a member of the choir and the Men’s Sunday school class.
Survivors besides his wife of New Zion include a son, William Brian McDonald (Kevyn) of New Zion; a daughter, Marsha Ann McKenzie (Kevin) of New Zion; a brother, Thomas… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 24, 2017 12:45 am
Posted by Staff Reports | January 24, 2017 12:00 am
AD 41 – Roman Emperor Caligula, known for his eccentricity and sadistic despotism, is assassinated by his disgruntled Praetorian Guards. The Guard then proclaims Caligula’s uncle Claudius as Emperor
1438 – The Council of Basel suspends Pope Eugene IV.
1458 – Matthias Corvinus becomes king of Hungary.
1624 – Afonso Mendes, appointed by Pope Gregory XV as Prelate of Ethiopia, arrives at Massawa from Goa.
1679 – King Charles II of England dissolves the Cavalier Parliament.
1739 – Peshva warrior Chimnaji Appa defeats Portuguese forces and captures Tarapur Fort, India.
1742 – Charles VII Albert becomes Holy Roman Emperor.
1758… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted by Reader | January 23, 2017 8:09 pm
Posted by Submitted via Email | January 23, 2017 6:26 pm
Four Manning residents and one Pinewood resident were named to Troy University’s Chancellor’s List for the fall 2016 semester and Term 2 of the 2016-17 academic year.
Those making the list from Manning included Ann Barwick, Olivia Coker, Bailey Gottheiner and Parker Wannamaker. Peyton Reynolds of Pinewood also made the list. Full-time undergraduate students registered for at least 12 semester hours who earn a 4.0 GPA qualify for the Chancellor’s List.