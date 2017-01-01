ManningLive

New Year’s Resolution: Katherine Crapse

Posted by | January 1, 2017 1:30 am

To strive each day to be a decent human being, help others every chance I get, love the Lord and appreciate all I’ve been blessed with, and should I have a bad day or get upset, I resolve to put my phone away before I finish my bottle of wine and keep my crazy to myself! – Katherine Crapse

Sheriff’s Office offering rides to avoid drunk driving

Posted by | December 31, 2016 7:51 pm

In the interest of avoiding both deaths and arrests due to drunk driving, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is once again offering no-questions-asked rides for the New Year’s holidays. The rides are free and, again, come with no questions asked. “Please remember that, just like every other day of the year, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office will be offering rides for free for those who may have had too much to drink,” said Sheriff Randy Garrett. “There will be no questions asked. We just want everyone to get home safely.” If you or someone you know has been drinking, please… Read the rest

New Year’s Resolution: Stacy Mosier

Posted by | December 31, 2016 6:55 pm

1. To slow down and enjoy life. 2. To remain cancer free and finish the fight. 3. To daily remind and show my children and grandchildren how much they are loved. 3. To be more of myself and 4. To smile more and cry less. – Stacy Mosier
Page 1 of 88712345...102030...Last »

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live