Posted by Submitted via Email | February 3, 2017 8:08 pm
Posted by Staff Reports | February 3, 2017 3:45 pm
The Manning Fire Department is currently responding to a vehicle wreck in the area of 300 East South Street in Manning near Manning Lane Apartments. The street is reportedly blocked. No other information is available at this time.
Posted by Submitted via Email | February 3, 2017 12:19 pm
Fourth Grade
Ahmari Abraham, Abigayle Beasley, Jayden Bescher, Lennox Blackwell, Charles Blanding, Breanna Bochette, Savannah Bruce, Garia Bryant, Evan Burgess, Antayzha Calhoun, Phalyn Carroll, Joana Coello, Juan Coello, JeMiyah Conyers, Skylar Dymond, Kimora Felder, Tony Fordham, Darius Franklin, Ma’laijah Garris, Toryn Grubbs, Marilyn Hicks, Lamar Hilton, Marissa Jackson, Carlos James, Deyvon Jamison, Christopher Keels, Myah Macaione, Malachi Martinez, Javion McFadden-Gamble, Ronald McIntosh, Katelyn McKenzie,
Gavin Morris, Kenya Parker, Zorhiana Pringle, Kashiyama Robinson, Samuel Rodgers, Skye Servance, Gabriela Solano Bernal, Giovanni Soler, Spencer Stevens, Jaelyn Talley, Diamond Thames, Xavier Thomas, Kanisha Thompson, Isaiah Williams and Destany Wilson.
Fifth Grade
Jailen Adams,… Read the rest
Posted by Staff Reports | February 3, 2017 11:35 am
A former Clarendon County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with misconduct in office, according to a release from the State Law Enforcement Division.
Lee G. Green, 38, is charged in connection with an Oct. 8, 2015, incident, in which he is accused of sexual conduct while on the job.
“(Green) breached a duty to act professionally and within department regulations,” reads a warrant from SLED. Other details were not forthcoming in the release.
SLED got involved in the case following a request from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department, said spokesman Thom Berry. Sheriff Tim Baxley said Green left the Sheriff’s… Read the rest
Posted by The Associated Press | February 3, 2017 11:30 am
Documents unsealed in federal court reveal new details about the mental health of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, including a pychiatrist’s finding that his disorders make it hard for him to focus, interact with others or express emotion.
Roof’s psychiatric records remain sealed, as do the transcripts from two competency hearings that were closed to the public over objections by media organizations, including The Associated Press.
But other information unsealed this week describes Roof’s mental state, a topic the 22-year-old defendant tried to keep out of his sentencing after insisting on representing himself.
Quoting from a psychiatrist’s testimony during… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | February 3, 2017 11:10 am
The Clarendon Hall varsity Saints fell Tuesday night 61-60 to Jefferson Davis in a close game. Jordan Self led the Saints with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Way and Thomas Stukes had 11 points each. The Saints will travel Friday to Patrick Henry.
Posted by The Associated Press | February 3, 2017 10:44 am
Searchers in Berkeley County are continuing to look for a security guard who disappeared while on his rounds at Santee Cooper’s Jefferies power plant on the shores of Lake Moultrie.
Authorities told media outlets that 55-year-old Michael Curry failed to make his scheduled 6:45 p.m. radio call Wednesday night.
Coroner Bill Salisbury says it seems most likely Curry fell into the lake. Boats and divers spent daylight Thursday looking for him. Rescuers also used airplanes, helicopters, drones and people walking in the woods.
Sheriff Duane Lewis says signals from Curry’s cellphone indicate it is still in the area around the… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | February 3, 2017 10:18 am
Fourth Grade
Andrea Anderson, Aubrey Barfield, Jakez Brown, Jazmine Haywood, Jacqueline Perez,
Velena Stephens, Benjamin White and Venice Witherspoon.
Fifth Grade
Parah Anderson, Robert Bryant, Janaya Canty, Miles Farmer, Sang Pham, Katlyn Salley, Isabela Sanchez, Zoe Stevens and Gavin Thorp.
Sixth Grade
Karma Ayers, Kimberly Jackson, Maranda Jackson, Kenjii Johnson, Naliyah Lewis,Jodie Li, Waveland McCabe, James Parimuha, Tatiana Pendergrass, Logan Russell, Amber Tindal and Brenden Weeks.
Posted by Robert Joseph Baker | February 3, 2017 4:39 am
Clarendon County said goodbye to both a former school district superintendent and County Council member on Sunday.
Dr. Carl Bentley Ramsey, 87, husband of Virginia Cothran Ramsey, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at his home.
Born between Benton and Bauxite, Arkansas, Ramsey graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in 1951, and then served in the U.S. military in Korea. He received a master’s degree in 1954 from Peabody College in Nashville, and an educational specialist degree in 1972 from Western Carolina University.
He moved to Manning in 1972 when he was named the Clarendon School District 2 superintendent. He served in… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | February 3, 2017 12:46 am
The Manning Lions Club will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Manning Restaurant. This will be the club’s night for members to bring a guest, so members do not want to be the only one not to bring a guest. There will be a Lions information presentation during the meeting to show guests what Lions do and why they do it.
Posted by Submitted by Reader | February 2, 2017 8:08 pm
Posted by Submitted via Email | February 2, 2017 6:34 pm
Two Citadel cadets from Clarendon County were named to the college’s Dean’s List, recognition for which is given to cadets registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose GPA is 3.2 or higher with no grade below a C for the previous semester’s work.
Students recognized included Manning residents Douglas McFaddin and Charles Walker.
Posted by Submitted via Email | February 2, 2017 10:48 am
The Clarendon County Fire Department and County EMS have responded to a home in the Tanglewood Drive area of Clarendon County after reports of a resident falling off a roof there. Reports indicate the victim is being flown out from McLeod Health Clarendon. No further information is available at this time.
Posted by Sharon Hall | February 2, 2017 10:03 am
It’s been more than 20 years since the city of Manning first set up a Comprehensive Plan, and nearly a decade since it was last updated.
The plan, which guides the city’s decision-making process as it complies with the state’s Enabling Comprehensive Planning Act, is finally getting spruced up in the new year.
City Administrator Scott Tanner oversees the daily operations of all departments and administers the policy and budget set by City Council.
“Every ten years it is required that municipalities and counties update the comprehensive plan,” said Tanner.
“It is a comprehensive planning requirement and there are several… Read the rest
Posted by Sharon Hall | February 2, 2017 5:43 am
Rep. Robert L. Ridgeway, D-Manning, honored the Laurence Manning Academy varsity bowling team recently at the State House for the team's State Championship win earlier this month
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity bowling team won the State Championship last week.
The team beat out Heathwood Hall of Columbia by 57 pins to bring home its second consecutive state title, and the trophy will continue to sit in the school’s trophy case in Manning.
Bowling season started in November, and the young team had nine matches, two in Columbia and seven at Gamecock Lanes in Sumter. In the state finals, the top four varsity players were chosen after bowling in the first three games in the match.
Rounding out the final four teams were Porter Gaud of Charleston… Read the rest
Posted by Staff Reports | February 2, 2017 4:13 am
A 61-year-old man living in the 200 block of Breedin Street told the Manning Police Department about 10:32 a.m. Jan. 18 that a man of unknown age had borrowed a metal brake valued at about $1,500, and that the man had not returned the tool. The alleged victim said he had been unable to contact the suspect, and when he finally made contact, he said he was going to law enforcement if he did not receive the tool back. Police contacted the alleged borrower, who said he would return the tool that very day. No further information was available.
Posted by Robert Joseph Baker | February 2, 2017 2:30 am
Miss Clarendon Teen 2016 Sara Lovett and Miss Clarendon 2016 Drue Floyd are the most recently young women to hold those titles and represent Clarendon in the Miss South Carolina state scholarship pageants. Two other lucky young women will be crowned Saturday night.
Elizabeth Black. Hannah Henshaw. Ariana Ruiz. Drue Floyd.
Four women have represented Clarendon County in the Miss South Carolina Pageant while holding the title Miss Clarendon.
On Saturday, the Junior Ambassadors of Clarendon County are looking for their fifth queen, who must be between the ages of 18 and 24 and show the poise, grace and sophistication that it takes to hold up the heavy crown. The pageant will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at Manning United Methodist Church.
But it’s not just important for Miss Clarendon to be attractive and talented, said co-local executive director Carrie Trebil.
“This is… Read the rest
Posted by Submitted via Email | February 2, 2017 12:45 am
Posted by Robert Joseph Baker | February 1, 2017 8:33 pm
Laurence Manning Academy senior Josh Edwards won’t be too far away from home when he begins college next year.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Swampcat defensive end signed Wednesday to play football for Newberry College, which is only about an hour-and-a-half away from his hometown of Sumter.
“It definitely was in my mind, the closeness to home,” he said. “This way, family can come to the games.”
Edwards was one of two students at the school to sign. Maleke Davis, the Swampcats’ linebacker, will also play football as a Newberry College freshman this fall.
“We actually made the decisions separately,” said Edwards.… Read the rest
Posted by Robert Joseph Baker | February 1, 2017 6:15 pm
Laurence Manning Academy senior Maleke Davis has spent three years as a starting linebacker on the varsity Swampcats football team.
He hopes to continue his success both on the field and in the classroom this fall as he moves to Newberry College. Davis signed to play football for the school Wednesday, surrounded by friends and family.
“He’s one of the top ‘big hitters’ I’ve been fortunate to coach in the last 22 years,” said LMA Athletic Director Robbie Briggs. “He will be able to contribute there in his first season, in my opinion. I can’t wait to see him play… Read the rest