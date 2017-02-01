Posted by Stephens Funeral Home | February 1, 2017 2:40 pm
Howard Carroll Coffey, 86, husband of Patricia Anne Fockler Coffey, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.
Born Oct. 6, 1930, in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was a son of the late William and Gladys Dameron Coffey. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars and he raised poultry for Campbell Soup Co. for many years. He was a member of Manning First Assembly of God.
Survivors besides his wife of 64 years include three daughters, Carol Mims (Floyd) of Manning, Susan Coffey Campbell (George) of Sumter and Deborah Faye McDaniels (Archie)
February 1, 2017 2:09 pm
A Circuit Court judge from Sumter and who serves the 3rd Circuit, which comprises Clarendon County, is South Carolina’s newest Supreme Court justice.
Legislators officially elected Judge George James to the state’s highest court Wednesday. He was the lone remaining candidate for the vacancy created by Don Beatty’s ascension to chief justice last month.
James will serve the remainder of Beatty’s associate term, which expires in 2020.
Legislators first elected James in 2006 to the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Clarendon, Lee, Sumter and Williamsburg counties.
He is a 1982 graduate of The Citadel and 1985 graduate of the University
February 1, 2017 1:57 pm
South Carolina’s prisons agency wants to install netting along the fences that surround its high- and medium-security prisons to prevent people from tossing over cellphones and other contraband.
The State Fiscal Accountability Authority on Tuesday approved the project’s design phase, expected to cost $113,400. The netting is a low-cost way of stopping the flow of contraband to prisoners through backpacks, duffel bags and other packages thrown into prison yards over the razor wire, said Corrections Director Bryan Stirling.
Last year, officers at prisons statewide discovered 225 throw-overs, with monthly confiscations ranging from seven last March to 28 in December, according
February 1, 2017 1:22 pm
The Manning High School Beta Club will hold Spirit Night at Mariachi’s, 2167 A.M. Nash Road in Manning, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. The club will receive 10 percent of all sales during the period, which will go to student activities at Manning High.
February 1, 2017 1:17 pm
Enrollment is rising slowly at South Carolina State University as the Orangeburg school recovers from financial problems.
School President James Clark told state lawmakers Tuesday the spring enrollment is 2,634. That’s up from 2,610 students last year at the state’s only public historically black school. Enrollment usually drops in the spring as some students graduate in December.
Clark says more people believe in the university. He appeared before a House committee asking for nearly $27 million for the coming year.
The school's financial troubles started when previous leaders failed to cut its budget to match its falling enrollment. South Carolina
February 1, 2017 1:11 pm
A voltage amperage meter valued at $200 was reported stolen from a store in the first block of Sunset Drive in Manning about 10:20 a.m. Jan. 18. According to reports from the Manning Police Department, a service technician at the store was checking a freezer with the meter, and had set it up against the freezer and walked away. When he came back, the meter was gone. Surveillance video showed two black males shopping in the store allegedly coming around the corner, and one walks over tho the meter and gives it to the second man, who puts it in
February 1, 2017 12:41 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell Tuesday night to Florence Christian by a score of 51-28. Olivia Coker had 12 points, while Brooke Bennett and Lexi Bennett both had six points each. Sara Knight Nalley contributed three points, while Cora Lee Downer contributed one point.
February 1, 2017 9:04 am
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Florence Christian on Tuesday night by a score of 28-17. The team is now 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Audrey Bennett led the team with 12 points. Katherine Burns added seven points, Breanna Boykin had six points and Trinity Harrington had three points. The team plays Friday against Cardinal Newman.
February 1, 2017 6:13 am
A 24-year-old Sumter woman was charged about 1:03 a.m. Jan. 19 with driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the area of East Winfield Street in Manning. According to reports, an officer with the Manning Police Department noticed a vehicle driven by Jessica Yarbrough of 2350 Stanford Drive in Sumter which had a cracked windshield. Asked for a driver's license, Yarbrough allegedly told police that she had a license, but that it was not on her at the time. Police reported knowing the suspect from a previous incident, and
February 1, 2017 4:52 am
Hundreds of people gathered at the Statehouse in Columbia to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily bans immigration from seven countries.
The protesters stretched out in a line along the street in front of the building Tuesday evening, chanting, “Say it loud, say it clear, ‘Refugees are welcome here.'”
Some carried signs that read “Refugees welcome,” and “Let them in.”
David Matos with the Carolina Peace Resource Center said the policies have nothing to do with national security.
Not everyone agreed with the protesters. Seventy-three-year-old Mike Pazery of Cayce said he favors Trump's ordering, saying it's time someone
February 1, 2017 12:45 am
The Manning Lions Club will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Manning Restaurant. This will be the club’s night for members to bring a guest, so members do not want to be the only one not to bring a guest. There will be a Lions information presentation during the meeting to show guests what Lions do and why they do it.
January 31, 2017 8:09 pm
January 31, 2017 4:41 pm
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
January 31, 2017 3:04 pm
Jan. 10 marked the first day of the 122nd session of the South Carolina General Assembly.
Because this is the first year of a two-year session, we are off to a slow start in the South Carolina Senate. Much of our work thus far has been done in committees in an attempt to pass bills on to the full Senate for consideration. We did, however, appoint and elect a new lieutenant governor and a president pro tempore of the Senate.
Several important issues will garner our attention this year. Chief among these are a plan to fund our highway infrastructure;
January 31, 2017 8:02 am
Dr. Carl Bentley Ramsey, 87, husband of Virginia Cothran Ramsey, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at his home.
Born June 5, 1929, in Bauxite, Arkansas, he was a son of the late George Houston Ramsey and Minnie Haley Ramsey. After graduating from Bauxite High School, he entered Ouachita Baptist University on an athletic scholarship. While at Ouachita, he was selected for Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities and he was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
After receiving his bachelor of arts degree from Ouachita, in 1951, he married his OBU sweetheart, Virginia. From 1951-53, during the Korean War, Ramsey
January 31, 2017 5:41 am
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
January 31, 2017 4:27 am
Churches across the state on Sunday took aim at an issue that has South Carolina, again, on a list that no state wants to be part of: gun violence.
During Stand Up Sunday, houses of worship addressed gun violence and how to curb gun-related deaths while commemorating gun violence victims, according to a story written by State reporter Terry Kulema.
South Carolina is currently ranked No. 6 in gun violence, according to the Center for American Progress. The state ranks fifth in gun-related murders between 2005-14 and crime gun exports, or guns sold in South Carolina that are later used
January 31, 2017 12:00 am
314 – Pope Sylvester I succeeds Pope Miltiades.
1504 – France cedes Naples to Aragon.
1578 – The Battle of Gembloux takes place.
1606 – Gunpowder Plot: Guy Fawkes is executed for plotting against Parliament and King James.
1747 – The first venereal diseases clinic opens at London Lock Hospital.
1801 – John Marshall is appointed the Chief Justice of the United States.
1814 – Gervasio Antonio de Posadas becomes Supreme Director of the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata (present-day Argentina).
1846 – After the Milwaukee Bridge War, Juneautown and Kilbourntown unify as the City of Milwaukee.
January 30, 2017 5:02 pm
The Central Carolina Technical College Part-Time Dean’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in six to 11 credit hours and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named include Tyler W. Baker, Amber L. Butler, Amber E. Carmon, Billena J. Dennis, Ashley L. Estus, Tonya G. Evans, Altariq I. Felder, Sha'rya C. George, Keshauna M. Goines, Job E. Greenall, Mason Ham, Christian A. Herlong, Benjamin P. Janssen, Kedrick Johnson, Shirley E. Jones, Katelyn M. Kelley, William A. Land, Jennifer H. Lowery, Corey J. McElveen, Collin R. McKenzie, Jakob D. Nabholz, Jacob A. Richburg, Jennifer N.
January 30, 2017 4:24 pm
Clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.