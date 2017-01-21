Posted by Staff Reports | January 21, 2017 5:16 pm
A Manning man faces several charges Saturday evening after allegedly running from police and then wrecking his vehicle.
Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer said that Harry Stewart III was charged with failure to stop for blue lights; open container; driving an uninsured vehicle; and driving without license tags Saturday afternoon.
Staffer said police attempted to stop Stewart when they spotted him driving a truck with a tag that didn’t belong to that truck.
"The truck fled from Huggins Street down Rudy Road toward Pine Knoll, then left on Haseldon to S.C. 260," said Shaffer. "He then wrecked into the swamp…
January 21, 2017
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Clarendon County through 5:45 p.m. Saturday. At 4:37 p.m. Saturday, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bowman, or eight miles southeast of Orangeburg, moving east at 25 mph. The hazard includes 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees. Locations impacted could include North Santee and Summerton.
January 21, 2017
The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats defeated Florence Christian Friday night, with Breanna Boykin leading the team with 11 points. Audrey Bennett had eight points, Katherine Burns had five points, Elizabeth Hicks had four points, Trinity Harrington had two points, and Payton Davis, Carrie Rickenbacker and Brice Ericsson each added one point. The team’s record is now 9-3.
January 21, 2017
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clarendon County and surrounding areas through Sunday morning. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will occur through that time, associated with a strong low pressure system. Some of the thunderstorms may become severe, mainly this afternoon and late tonight. The main threat will be damaging wind with tornadoes possible. Large hail may also occur. Heavy rain with some of the showers may lead to localized flooding.
January 21, 2017
The Scott’s Branch High School Lady Eagles fell Friday night at home in a close game against the C.E. Murray Lady War Eagles, by a final score of 47-45. Cambrian Parker led the team with 13 points, while Chaniya Monroe added 11. Deja Madison had nine points, while Kashawna Sinkler added four, along with Mercedes Oliver. Both Tonia Lawson and Marline Cruz each added two points.
January 21, 2017
Clarendon School District 1 invites the public to attend an Evening with Superintendent Dr. Rose H. Wilder at 6 p.m. Monday at the Clarendon School District 1 Community Resource Center, 1154 Fourth St. in Summerton.
January 21, 2017
The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell Friday night 41-31 against Florence Christian School. Brooke Bennett led the team with 11 points, and Olivia Coker added eight points. Cora Lee Downer and Sara Knight Nalley both added five points. Brooke Ward added two points.
January 21, 2017
The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 11 a.m. Saturday.
January 21, 2017
The Scott’s Branch High School varsity Eagles defeated C.E. Murray at home in a close game on Friday night, with a final score of 46-42. Marquise Thomas led the team with 12 points. Marquez Hunt had 11 points, while Terrance Yon added eight. Chris Johnson added seven, and B.J. Brown and Marqus House each added four.
January 20, 2017
January 20, 2017
January 20, 2017
A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
January 20, 2017
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Nelson Walker of Manning announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexandria Caroline, to Mr. Jeffrey Robert Schaffer II, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Robert Schaffer of Sumter.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Norvelle Plowden Walker and the late Mr. Thomas Irby Walker of Summerton and Mrs. Esther S. Shuler and the late Mr. Harry Shingler Shuler Jr. of Santee. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She is presently employed with Providence Presbyterian Church in West Columbia.
The bridge-groom elect is the grandson…
January 20, 2017
Twelve Clarendon County area students were named to the University of South Carolina Fall 2016 Dean’s List, including Pinewood resident Clayton Williams; Manning residents Jazmine Cotton, Garrett Fuller, Synobia Miller, Harrison Boykin, Jalaina Brown and Francine Washington; Summerton residents Maria De Leon and Travonte Cummings; New Zion resident Hannah Yarborough; Turbeville resident Malorie Berry; and Alcolu resident Julia Morris.
To be named to the Dean’s Honor List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or higher (3.25 or higher for freshmen), earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.
January 20, 2017
Six Clarendon County students were named to the Charleston Southern University Fall 2016 Dean’s List.
Students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or better and 12 or more credit hours for the semester are named to the list.
They include Michael Burgess of Greeleyville, a junior majoring in kinesiology; Robert Hinson of Manning, a senior majoring in biology, with a wildlife emphasis; Sarah Farmer of Manning, a junior majoring in management; Emily Richburg of Manning, a junior majoring in psychology; Shelby Evans of Manning, a freshman majoring in biology, with a pre-professional emphasis; Jordan Evans of New Zion, a senior…
January 20, 2017
Three Clarendon students were among more than 50 who made the University of South Carolina Sumter Fall 2016 President’s List. To reach this high academic achievement, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.95 to 4 earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours at the end of the previous semester.
Students from Clarendon achieving this honor included Ami Patel, Mackenzie Ham and Trevor Tollison, all of Manning.
USC Sumter is located in the heart of the state, about 45 miles east of the capital of Columbia, South Carolina. It is the only campus in the system that…
January 20, 2017
Eight years ago, then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi stated that we would have to pass the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, in order to figure out what was in it. Thanks to that irresponsible logic, the American people were forced into a healthcare system that is unable to keep the promises on which it was sold.
We all remember President Obama's mantra that if you liked your doctor you would keep them, that premiums and deductibles would go down, that we would have more insurance choices and that Medicare would be protected at all costs. Fast forward to the…
January 20, 2017
The Lord Clarendon Cotillion presented one debutante at its annual ball held Dec. 19, 2016, at Sunset Country Club in Sumter. Pictured is Helen Bateman Brunson with her escorts, Adam Daniel Lowder, left, and Don Cagney Brunson III, right. Sons presented included Brunson, John Landon Black, John William Graham and Richard Benton Wilder.
January 20, 2017
Clarendon School District 1 invites the public to attend an Evening with Superintendent Dr. Rose H. Wilder at 6 p.m. Monday at the Clarendon School District 1 Community Resource Center, 1154 Fourth St. in Summerton.