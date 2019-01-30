OBITUARY: Grace Letha Gipe Elson

Last Updated: January 31, 2019 at 7:48 pm

Grace Letha Gipe Elson, 95, widow of William Owens Elson, died Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at her home.

Born November 25, 1923, in Fort Collins, Colorado, she was a daughter of the late Guilford Gipe and the late Dopha Alzada Hamill Gipe. She graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School and a secretarial college in Sacramento, California, and went on to work as a secretary at Mather Field for the Army Air Corps during WWII. There she met and married PFC William Elson on March 3, 1944. After WWII, they settled near his home in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. After 14 years of marriage, she gave birth to her beloved daughter, Peggy. She devoted her life to the Lord and to her family. They retired to Little River, South Carolina in 1982. Her hobbies included golfing, bowling, ball room dancing and painting. She was a member of Little River United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, and in recent years she attended Sardinia Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Letha Elson “Peggy” Chiappetta (Gregory) of Gable; a sister, Ora Gipe Huth of Berkeley, California; a niece, Carole Huth Amberg (John) of Calabasas, California; and two great nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Sardinia Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Robert Jolly officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 US-17, Little River, SC 29566 or to Sardinia Presbyterian Church, 1386 Garland Road, New Zion, SC 29111.​

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org