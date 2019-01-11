OBITUARY: William Dow Harrington

William Dow Harrington, 87, husband of Maudie Gene Richburg Harrington, died Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at his residence.

Born July 24, 1931, in Manning, he was a son of the late Loranzo Dow Harrington and the late Smytheann Robinson Harrington. He was a retired farmer. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Manning where he taught Sunday school and served on the Deacon Board. He was the Chairman of the Permanent Board of Trustees for Brewington Church; served on the Clarendon County Soil and Water Conservation District where he was past chairman; and was active in the Farm Bureau organization on the local and state levels. He was a former FFA Counselor; was a recipient of the Young Farmer of the Year Award and the Distinguished Service Award from Farm Bureau. He was most proud of being a founding member of the Christian Academy and served on it’s Board of Trustees for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years; a son, William Dow Harrington, Jr of Manning; a daughter, Evelyn Ann Harrington Mathis of Columbia; three grandchildren, Ashley Gene Harrington Arce (Efrain), Amanda Leigh Mathis and William Blackwood Mathis; three great grandchildren, Gabriel Shea Thompson, Eric Jorah Arce and Judah Alexander Arce; and a sister, Sarah Bell Dick (Truett) of Summerton.

He was preceded in death by a son, David Eugene Harrington.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Manning with Rev. Phillip Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Brewington Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Teen Challenge, P.O. Box 1437, Georgetown, SC 29442 or Brewington Church Cemetery Fund c/o Patti McElveen, 895 Pleasant Grove Road, Lynchburg, SC 29080.

The family would like to thank Lynne and Regency Hospice for all of their loving care and attention.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org