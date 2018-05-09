Meritor expanding operations, adding 31 new jobs

Meritor, a global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle markets, is expanding its existing operations in Clarendon County. The $5.2 million investment is projected to create 31 new jobs.

“As our company continues to grow, we are pleased to make this significant investment in our Manning, S.C. facility, said Meritor Senior Vice-President Chris Vallavarayan. “This plant is vital in providing a leading share of the brakes for the commercial vehicle industry in the United States and plays an important role in our global operations network.”

Headquartered in Troy, Mich., Meritor is a leading global supplier of commercial vehicle systems and solutions for a variety of industries. With a legacy of providing innovative products for more than 100 years, the company serves truck, trailer, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world.

“Today, we celebrate the success of a company that already calls Clarendon County home. Meritor’s decision to expand and create more than 30 new jobs is a testament to the strength of our workforce and our competitive business climate here in South Carolina,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

Located at 2398 Ram Bay Road in Manning, S.C., Meritor is investing in its existing Clarendon County facility, making upgrades to its assembly lines to improve safety, quality and efficiency to accommodate demand in the commercial vehicle market. Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in early summer 2018.

“We have always felt like Clarendon County was a great place to live, work and play,” said County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart. “Today’s announcement solidifies those thoughts, as one of our longest-standing industries chooses to expand right here in the place we call home. We wish them much success.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits, as well as a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with the costs of site preparation and building improvements.

“Any time an existing industry expands, it’s a testament to not only our pro-business environment, but also the top-quality, highly-skilled workforce,” said Clarendon County Development Board Chairman John Tindal. “We welcome Meritor’s expansion with open arms and look forward to many more years of success.”