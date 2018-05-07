Deputies seeking second suspect in lake death

Law enforcement officers from three counties are currently seeking a second suspect for his alleged role in the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Marion last week.

Anthony Dustin Dill is described as standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 140 pounds. He is 32 years old.

“Dill is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder,” said Sumter County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ken Bell.

One suspect in the death of 24-year-old Jerry Lamars Johnson was arrested late last week in Richland County. Stephen Wayne Stinnette II, 31, has been charged with murder and is being held at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center.

Johnson had been reported missing when his body was found last week in the Orangeburg County portion of Lake Marion. Investigators quickly discovered gunshot wounds in Johnson’s body and deemed his death a homicide.