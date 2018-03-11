Bobby Julius Pack

Bobby Julius Pack, 79, died Sun. March 11, 2018, at the Lake Marion Nursing Facility.

He was born in Sumter on March 11, 1939. He was a son of the late Julius Carl Pack and the late Reba Cornelia Hodge Pack. He was a retired floral designer for Flowers de Linda in Manning and he was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Sumter.

He is survived by his brother, Ronnie Carl Pack (Judy) of Williamston; two sisters, Susie Evelyn Griffith of Cheraw and Reba Diane Johnson of Pinewood; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wed. March 14 in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home. Rev. Paul Goff and Rev. Bennie Barwick will be officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements.

(803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org