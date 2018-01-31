Sheriff: Man charged with 3 counts’ armed robbery

The clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has charged a suspect for at least three armed robberies dating back to October 2017.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said in a release Wednesday that the Marathon gas station at 5236 Dingle Pond Road in Summerton was the location of the latest incident on Tuesday night.

“(Deputies) responded to (the station) in reference to a black male, with a mask and black hoodie, (who) went into the store and presented what was believed to be a handgun wrapped in plastic at the clerk, demanding cigarettes and money,” said Baxley in a release. “The suspect then fled from the scene in a Nissan Altima. Eyewitness observed this and officers were able to quickly respond and found the car at Jacks Creek Marina.”

Deputies traced the vehicle to Orangeburg resident Terrell Tykeem Whaley, who was later found with his wife in another vehicle at the intersection of Nelsons ferry and Clifton roads.

“The instruments used in the crime, along with the items taken from the store, were found in Whaley’s car and on Whaley’s person during search,” Baxley said.

Baxley said Whaley confessed to the crime under Miranda. He said Whaley also allegedly admitted to his involvement in two prior incidents, one at the same station on Oct. 29, 2017, and another on Nov. 12, 2017, at the Marathon station at 3343 Paxville Highway.

Baxley said all three incidents were videotaped.

Whaley is facing three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Bond information was not available Wednesday morning.