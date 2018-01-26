Jospeh Linburg “Jazzy” Oliver, 54

Joseph Linburg “Jazzy” Oliver, 54, died Friday Jan. 19, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held Sat. 1pm at St. Marks MBC, 7650 Summerton Hwy, in Pinewood, Rev. W.J. Chandler serves as Pastor. Viewing will be held today 1pm-6pm at the Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Summerton Funeral Home, LLC, 23 South Duke Street, Summerton. Phone (803) 485-3755

…For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life…

John 3:16