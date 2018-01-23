Breaking News: Clarendon Hall closes due to Flu
by Robert Joseph Baker | January 23, 2018 3:51 pm
Due to the number of flu cases we currently have, Clarendon Hall School will be closed tomorrow through Friday this week. We hope that in doing this, everyone will take the opportunity to stay home and get well. ALL extracurricular activities are canceled as well, to include the SCISA Spelling Bee, basketball practice, games and Powder Puff game. The games scheduled for tonight will be played.
comments » 1
Comment by Moye Graham
January 23, 2018 at 16:06
Great move on part of Clarendon Hall. Go Saints.
