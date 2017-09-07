Governor could cancel school statewide Monday, Tuesday

We’re seeing a lot of posts on social media, some shared by legislators, claiming that Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders released Thursday feature measures closing schools in all 46 counties on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the orders – one of which evacuates coastal healthcare centers like nursing homes and one of which entreats dam owners to lower their water levels – feature nothing about school closings, possible or otherwise.

During a press conference held Thursday, McMaster said he would make a decision on school closings Friday, and that he would announce that during that day’s press conference.