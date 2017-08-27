Santee woman killed in I-95 wreck
by Staff Reports | August 27, 2017 1:43 pm
A 25-year-old Santee woman died late Saturday night after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 95.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2009 Chevrolet passenger vehicle that was stopped in the right southbound lane of I-95 near the 109 mile-marker when she was hit from behind by a 1998 Freightliner tractor trailer truck driven by a Florida man.
“(The Chevrolet) left the left side of the roadway and struck a cable barrier as a result,” Southern said. “The driver sustained fatal injuries on the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.”
Southern said the interstate was blocked for s “short amount of time” while troopers investigated.
“This wreck remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol,” said Southern.
Manninglive.com is awaiting the identity of the victim.
