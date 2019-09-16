TNR=Trap, Neuter, Release *Donations needed*

TRAP, NEUTER, RELEASE

In conjunction with

A Second Chance Animal Shelter

ASCAS volunteer group had its first clinic to spay and neuter feral cats living in Clarendon County with the main population coming from within the City of Manning. Cost per cat is $39.00 for spay/neuter, rabies shot and ear tipping.

With donations we were able to have the surgery performed on 34 cats!

Twenty-two (22) of those cats were trapped behind the Behavioral Health building and the old Belk building!!

They have another clinic scheduled for September 23rd but are limited to numbers as our funds have been depleted.

COULD YOU/WOULD YOU help with a donation?

Their objective is to reduce all feral cat colonies living in the county of Clarendon. They are new/just getting started and would like your input. You can call and give advice, money, or volunteer (carpenters; build feeding stations/shelters) and help out a little or a lot. Contact: Ruthe Lambert: 803-460-4405, leave a message (or contact ASCAS directly at 803-473-7075)

Search on-line: alleycat.org for additional TNR information

What is the difference between a stray cat and a feral cat? A feral cat is typically born in the wild or outdoors with little to no human interaction. … Feral cats are born from other feral cats or from stray cats.

What is the difference between the two? A stray cat was once a pet cat, until it was either lost or was abandoned by its owner.

Trap-Neuter-Return: Answers the needs of the community:

reduces rodents in and around their colonies

is an essential and valuable component of shelter reform to save cats’ lives.

Donation may be made directly to ASCAS/TNR, P.O. Box 607, Manning, SC 29102 (803-473-7075) PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR DONATION AS TNR!

