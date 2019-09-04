Summerton Trash pick-up schedule

Last Updated: September 4, 2019 at 1:15 pm

For trash pickup in Summerton for tomorrow….

The company outsourced to collect garbage is planning to pickup as scheduled on Thursday, September 5th. If conditions arise that prevent collection, you will want to pull your containers in before the storm hits. They do not know if collections will resume on Friday, September 6th. – the hurricane is likely to take down power lines and trees which would prevent vehicles from maneuvering safely on the road.