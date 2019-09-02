Briefing from Gov. Henry McMaster regarding Hurricane Dorian

Gov. Henry McMaster, State Officials to Hold Briefing on Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials today, Monday, September 2 at 2:00 PM. The governor will update the public on Hurricane Dorian’s potential impact to South Carolina.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials

WHAT: Media briefing regarding Hurricane Dorian and its potential impact to South Carolina

WHEN: Today, Monday, September 2 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: The press conference will be streamed live on SCETV’s website at scetv.org.