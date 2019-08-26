Central Carolina Technical College Student Selected to Visit NASA Fall 2019

Photo Credit: CCTC

NEW RELEASE: Central Carolina Technical College Student Selected to Visit NASA Fall 2019

Camden, SC – CCTC student Shane Granger, of Lugoff, has been selected to attend the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) On-site Experience at Langley Research Center, October 7-11, 2019. Granger is one of the selected participants out of 499 community college students from across the U.S. to be part of CAS. Granger successfully completed a five-week online course which led to a visit to a NASA center. The five-week online activity culminates with a four-day on-site event at a NASA center which offers students the opportunity to learn more about careers in science and engineering. While at NASA, students form teams and establish fictional companies interested in Mars exploration. Each team is responsible for developing and testing a prototype rover, forming a company infrastructure, managing a budget, and developing communications and outreach. The event includes briefings by NASA subject matter experts, information on how to apply for NASA internships and a tour of NASA’s unique facilities. One lucky participant from this experience will receive a NASA internship to be awarded summer 2020. The Minority University Research and Education Program, or MUREP funds NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars. MUREP is committed to engaging underrepresented and underserved students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) with

authentic learning experiences to sustain a diverse workforce. With this activity, NASA continues the agency’s tradition of engaging the nation in NASA’s mission and leading an innovative and sustainable program of exploration to enable human expansion across the solar system and to bring back to Earth new knowledge and opportunities. “NCAS not only inspires community college students to advance in STEM fields, but it also

opens doors for future careers at NASA. NCAS alumni often move on to NASA internships and ultimately enter the NASA workforce. It is rewarding to see the progression of a student from NCAS participant to NASA colleague,” says Torry Johnson, Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) Manager. For additional information, please contact National Community College Aerospace Scholars by email at JSC-NCAS@mail.nasa.gov or by phone at 281-244-0104. For more information, visit: http://ncas.aerospacescholars.org/ For more on MUREP visit: www.nasa.gov/education/murep For updates on social media follow: #NCAS2019 #MUREP Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu

Cutline (ShaneGranger_NASA): CCTC student Shane Granger, of Lugoff, has been selected to attend the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) On-site Experience at Langley Research Center in October.

#CLARENDONPROUD