HARRY CHARLES SIMERAL

Turbeville- Harry Charles Simeral age 71, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at McLeod Hospital after an illness. A service will be held at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church in Turbeville, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Floyd Funeral Home in Olanta on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM. Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta is in charge of the arrangements.

Born in Duquesne, Pennsylvania he was the son of the late Harry Charles Simeral, Sr. and Rebecca Driggers Simeral. He graduated from Duquesne High School and attended Career Academy in Washington, DC. He was previously employed by Kaydon Corporation and International Paper. He was a member of Horse Branch Church where he previously served as Sunday School Superintendent and a Sunday School Teacher. He served his country as a member of the US Navy.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roberta “Bobbi” Simeral, daughter Shanna (Gary) Morgan of Turbeville, son Shawn (Sara) of Newport News, Virginia, sister Cindy (Ronnie) Driggers of Turbeville, a nephew, Justin David Driggers, two grandsons Dylan “Connor” Morgan, Caden Magnus Simeral, and one granddaughter Delaney Kathryn Simeral, whom he loved dearly.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Priscilla Welch and her staff, and to McLeod Hospital doctors, nurses, and staff and especially to the ICU unit for the love and care during his hospital stay.

Memorials may be made to The Shriner’s Hospital 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund 1097 Horse Branch Rd, Turbeville, SC 29162