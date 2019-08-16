We want to put your Back to School pictures in The Manning Times!
by Johnny Weeks | August 16, 2019 12:21 pm
If you have any of the following events and pictures and would like to share with the community, please email us at mtsceditor@gmail.com.
In the subject line, put PICTURES FOR TMT.
first day back to school?
birthday?
anniversary?
new baby?
any awards?
sports?
Please include your name and phone number in the email. Also, the names of each person in the picture.
