SC Association of Counties elects new President

Last Updated: August 16, 2019 at 8:51 am

At the recent annual conference, South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC) held their election for the upcoming year. Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight was elected to be SCAC President, which is a one year term. He is elected to the office previously held by McCormick County Council Chairman Charles T. Jennings, the SCAC President for 2018-19.

SCAC was established 52 years ago to provide legislative advocacy and statewide representation for each county in the state. A councilman from each of the 46 counties in SC is chosen to serve as their county representative. The Association provides resources to involve county officials in the legislative process and keep them informed of the General Assembly’s actions.

“SCAC’s immediate past president, Charles Jennings, and the Association’s staff did an excellent job building our relationship with members of the state legislature,” Stewart said. “It’s essential that we all continue to work together for the citizens of our great state.”

