Julia McCray Richburg scholarship program

Julia's brother, Lee McCray speaks with Brunson and Louden at ceremony

The family of the late Julia McCray Richburg gathered to honor her legacy by awarding two $500 college scholarships during Morning Worship at Providence Christian Church. Julia was tragically killed by her husband in Aug 2014. Julia’s family, which included her son, Johnnie Richburg, sold dinner plates at different times of the year to raise the money for these scholarships. Chandler Brunson and Jordan Louden were chosen to receive the scholarships.

The Reverend Dr. Bennie Colclough, pastor, preached a powerful message from 2 Timothy 1: 7, “A Spirit of Power, Love and Self-Control”.

Chandler Brunson, a recent Manning High school graduate, will attend Francis Marion University in the fall. Jordan Louden is also a MHS graduate, and plans to attend SC State college this coming fall.

The late Julia McCray Richburg