From The Clarendon County Sheriff

FROM THE SHERIFF: We have many citizens concerned regarding messages on social media/text message pertaining to a potential mass shooting threat at Walmart stores. Local and federal partners believe the messages to be a HOAX. However, I advise all of you to be observant of your surroundings and be vigilant at all times. As always, thanks for your concerns and all you do to help keep Clarendon County a safe place to live. Please share this post.