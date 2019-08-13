Just in case your traveling in Sumter

According to reports:

Detour planned for North Main Street as Lafayette Diamond construction continues

Temporary road closures are coming to North Main Street just before the U.S. 378 bypass bridge during weekend road construction.

Road closures will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, and last until to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. Closures will resume the following weekend from 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.

During these times, North Main Street will be closed from North Lafayette Drive at West Moore Street and East Moore Street to North Pike West and Strange Street. The intersection of North Main Street and Poulas Street will be closed, as will the intersections of South Pike East and South Pike West at North Main Street.

Traffic traveling along U.S. 378 will not be affected by any of these closures.

Traffic will be directed to detour along East Calhoun Street to U.S. 401, then on to S.C. 81 (East Brewington Road) and back to North Main Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid this section of North Main Street if possible during these temporary closures. Signage will be in place to show the detour route.