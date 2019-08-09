Coach Floyd joins LMA Athletic Dept

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 12:48 pm

Laurence Manning Academy recently hired Austin Floyd to become the head football coach for the Swampcats.

An Olanta native, Floyd attended East Clarendon schools where he played offensive line and defensive line through his high school years. After graduation, Floyd earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Social Studies Education at North Greenville College. He coached at Morris Hill for a year, then transferred back to North Greenville and coached there for three years. After coaching at Lower Richland and finally Lamar High School, Floyd has seven years of coaching experience under his belt.

During his two years at Lamar High School, Floyd served as Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the football team. After a successful regular season, they won the state championship in 2017. They returned to the state championship in 2018 hoping to win again, but were defeated by Green Sea-Floyd’s High School.

Floyd and his wife, Whitney, have been married for three years. They dated in high school and during college.

“I am really excited and looking forward to this football season,” said Floyd. “We have a lot of potential in our 31 man roster. These guys have worked hard all summer. We will be competitive in our league by keeping ourselves healthy. Injuries of players always has a detrimental effect on the teams’ performance. We have to avoid those as best we can. It takes everyone pulling their weight to be successful.”

Floyd has a strict policy concerning attendance to practices. If a player has one unexcused absence, he will sit out for the week. If two unexcused absences occur, the player will not play for two weeks. On the third unexcused absence, he is no longer a member of the team.

“We all have to be there as a team,” said Floyd. So far, I have had no problems with attendance. These guys are there on time and ready to work.”

Members of the LMA football staff in addition to Floyd as head coach includes Will Furse as defensive coordinator and receivers coach, Patrick Anderson as Quarterback and Defensive Back coach, Tyler Lee as running back and linebacker coach. Ryan Way will be the offensive and defensive line coach.