‘Adopt a Teacher’ program makes huge impact with our teachers

Last Updated: August 9, 2019 at 12:25 pm

Anyone that has logged onto the popular social media site Facebook in the last few weeks has no doubt come across a growing public group titled ‘Adopt a teacher Manning’. Adopt a Teacher Manning is an initiative that Staci Santini began in hopes of connecting teachers in the rural area of Clarendon County with community members, businesses and non-profits that would be interested in helping the teachers prepare for the upcoming school year. Santini is entering her third year of teaching and is currently at Manning Junior High.

“It is well known that teachers absorb a large amount of the cost associated with stocking their classrooms with supplies, decorations, incentives and more,” said Santini. “It is my hope that this will be a way that members of the community can feel that they are welcomed and needed as stakeholders in the education of our children. I thought of creating this group because I was inspired by the Sumter Adopt a teacher page and its success. To see the outpouring of support and generosity was absolutely amazing.”

Stephanie Wells, a teacher for Clarendon School District Two, was instrumental in the start up of the Adopt a teacher Movement in Manning as well by spreading the word and offering help with administration.

“I myself have seen many teachers who have received items so far; it feels like Christmas,” said Wells with a smile. Christy Nexsen, a teacher from Clarendon School District Two, has benefited from the program also.

“I am truly blessed by the outpouring of support from our community through Adopt a Teacher Manning fb page, the show of love for our teachers and children is inspiring,” Nexson said. “I cannot wait to put the donations to use educating our students.”

All teachers in Clarendon County from any school are eligible to join the Facebook group and share links to what they are needing for their classrooms for this up coming school year.

“While there is no official deadline it would be ideal if donations were made prior to school starting on August 19th” said Santini. Anyone can make a donation by logging on to their personal Facebook account and searching for Adopt a Teacher Manning in the search bar. Once the page is pulled up the user can scroll through the many teachers request for their classrooms and donate according to what suits them best.