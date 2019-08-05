MARGARET JEAN “JEANNIE” MCFADDIN ROBINSON

Margaret Jean “Jeannie” McFaddin Robinson, 67, of Manning, South Carolina, died Monday morning, August 5, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence. Born in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Douglas McFaddin and the late Ida Margaret Gamble McFaddin. Jeannie was a lifelong member of Midway Presbyterian Church. She attended Clemson University and earned her nursing degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College. Jeannie worked as a registered nurse for many years. To Jeannie spending time with family and friends was everything. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Hugh McFaddin.

Survivors include her aunt, Louise Gamble Thompson of Mount Pleasant; and her cousins. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon at the Midway Evangelical Presbyterian Church near New Zion. The memorial service will be held at 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon at Midway Evangelical Presbyterian Church conducted by the Reverend Lee Davis, the Reverend Doug Vernon, and Pastor Mike Lowder. Interment will be private. Remembrances: Midway Evangelical Presbyterian Church – c/o 1524 Corner Road, New Zion, South Carolina 29111-9312. A special thank you to her cousins, Mora and Doug Vernon and Debbie and Ferrell Cothran for the countless hours they have loved and cared for Jeannie. Please share your thoughts about Jeannie and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com or www.stephensfuneralhome.org.​ Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah and Stephens Funeral Home of Manning are in charge of arrangements.