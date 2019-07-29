Arrests made in connection with Turbeville shooting

On July 19, deputies from Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of hearing gunshots in a neighborhood in Turbeville. According to reports, a group of men were standing near the road talking. When another male drove up to speak to one of the group that he recognized, he heard of guns being mentioned while others were arguing. As the man left the area, he heard gunshots and the window of his car shattered. He then called law enforcement once the situation calmed down. Further examination revealed more bullet holes in his vehicle.

Law enforcement contacted someone else at the scene with damage to their home and car that was parked in their yard. During their investigation, another male gave them names of two persons that were present at the time of the shooting. Those two turned themselves into authorities this past Saturday.

Dominique Laterrance Pearson, 26, of Turbeville, and Jalen Deron Kennedy, 22, of New Zion, have been charged with nine counts of attempted murder, 12 counts of malicious injury, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and three counts of shooting into a dwelling and vehicle. A third person, Quamayne Leequan Brown (22) of Gaston was also arrested last week and is being held without bond at the county detention center, along with Pearson and Kennedy.