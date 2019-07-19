Manning Man dies in Boating Accident

Last Updated: July 19, 2019 at 11:41 am

One person has died after a boating accident that occurred Saturday evening. According to reports, six people and two dogs were on Lake Marion on a pontoon boat with an enclosed compartment, when a storm quickly developed. The accident happened near marker 87, between Poplar Creek Landing and Lake Marion Resort Landing in Orangeburg County. The boaters attempted to head towards Lake Marion Resort Landing to seek shelter. Prior to reaching the shore, waves caused by the storm swamped the boat, resulting in it flipping over and trapping all six people.

Five of the boaters were successful in escaping. Two of the men dove back underwater to locate the missing boater, who was trapped underwater for an extended period of time and was found unconscious. During this ordeal, a SCDNR officer arrived and was able to load all six of the boaters into his vessel.

The person that did not originally resurface was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. He was later identified as Leslie Pack, 59, from Manning. The cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning. The two dogs were also found and appeared to have drowned as a result of being trapped in the boat.

SCDNR has announced that no charges will be filed in reference to the boating accident.