To protect and serve runs deep

Law enforcement runs in the family for Dakota Stephen. Now at the age of 22, Stephen is one of six women currently serving on the Manning Police Department.

“I’ve wanted to be a police officer for as long as I can remember and for many reasons,” said Stephen. “This world and this occupation needs good-hearted people that want the best for the community. If I were to abandon my duty that God had set forth for me just because it is dangerous, I would be doing the world a great disservice. I’d rather be a police officer knowing I have good intentions than leave the job to someone who may not have the same outlook.”

Stephen is a graduate of Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach and has pursued experience with law enforcement since her high school days. She attended Law Enforcement and Leadership camps. Stephen is a force to be reckoned with both in and out of uniform. She was a member of JROTC, wrestling, track and cross country. Upon graduating high school, Stephen went on to attend Horry-Georgetown Technical College where she studied Forestry and Wildlife management. In May of this year, she completed the twelve week program at the Police Academy in Columbia.

But Stephen is not the only female officer in her family. The law enforcement legacy started back in the 1970’s with her Great Aunt Mary. Mary Stephen Avins was the first female police officer and the first female animal control officer for the City of Manning. The actions of Mary Avins made it possible for Stephen and many other females in Manning to patrol. Aside from the fact that Avins and Stephen share the same birthday both being born on July 2nd, there are more similarities that took place.

“What makes this more interesting is that I of course got hired with the City and while I was waiting for my academy date, I was in charge of all the animal calls,” Stephen said with a smile. “I was able to follow in her footsteps in every way. I have heard lots of stories about my Aunt Mary since I started with the police department and most of them are about how strong she was and how she could handle grown men all by herself and she wasn’t afraid of anything.”

Mary Avins worked under Police Chief James Worthy of Manning PD, who became Chief in July of 1976. Worthy made great efforts to bring the department’s operations up to what was modern day law enforcement standards. Stephen protects and serves under the leadership of Manning’s Chief of Police Keith Grice.

“Officer Dakota Stephen has only been with the Manning Police Department for a little over a year but has already made a big impact,” said Grice. “Dakota is a very pleasant person who truly has the safety of the citizens of Manning at heart, she is a personable professional who is held in high esteem by her peer and the community.”

Stephen is aware of the dangers and challenges of being a police officer and of being a female. “Being a female officer is very different than being a male officer in many ways, even down to getting clothes.” said Stephen. “Lots of companies are starting to make more female friendly clothes but sometimes we just have to wear clothes that are male sizes and get them altered.”

“One great thing about being a female in law enforcement is sometimes I’m the only person on scene that an individual in question wants to talk to,” added Stephen. “Everyone’s background is different and some people feel less intimidated around a woman versus a man. This comes in handy and helps resolve situations easier. I just try to smile and speak to everyone and learn everyone’s names, which can be pretty hard but people feel so much better when they know you took the time to remember who they are.”

If Stephen had not chosen law enforcement as her career path, she feels that she would have become a personal trainer. “I love sports and fitness activities and I would love to encourage people to live healthier and happier lives.”