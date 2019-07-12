DMV employee recognized for Excellence

Last Updated: July 12, 2019 at 2:30 pm

From left to right: Assistant Branch Supervisor Michelle Parrack, Deborah Hart and Director Kevin Shwedo. Photo from SCDMV website.

On June 28 Executive Director Kevin Shwedo with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles made a visit to the local Manning field office. While Director Shwedo was there, the local management team recognized Deborah Hart of Summerton for her outstanding customer service and for always being a team player. Director Shwedo presented Deborah with the Director’s Coin of Excellence. Assistant branch supervisor Michelle Parrack was there to acknowledge this event.

“Deborah exceeds the amount of transaction requirements daily with little to no errors,” said Parrack. “She is committed to the tasks set before her daily and is always ready to do whatever is necessary for the office and for the customers of South Carolina. Deborah is always seen with a pleasant smile on her face no matter what job she is performing.”

Hart was working in the warehouse at Tufco in Manning prior to her employment at SC Department of Public Safety. For five months, she was responsible for processing shipping labels and loading UPS trucks. She received her offer for employment by SCDPS, and immediately turned in her two weeks’ notice on Dec. 17, 2001.

“I thought working in a warehouse was hard, but I did not know what the DMV had in store for me,” said Hart. “I thought the same as some people do about people who work at the DMV. I imagined that all they do is sit down all day and renew driver’s licenses. Boy, was I wrong! My first day of work, I woke up super early just so excited to start the day. I didn’t want to arrive too early, so I got there at exactly 8:15am. I walked inside to be greeted by a petite woman, Marylynn Peagler, Branch Supervisor. I said ‘Good Morning’. She responded, ‘You’re late.’ “

Although Hart admits that she wanted to quit after her second week, she thanks God for not allowing it.

“I have learned so much along the way, and I would not trade my experiences for anything,” said Hart. “I appreciate my DMV family wholeheartedly.”

When she lost her mother, in 2008, Hart said that she lost her focus, so she decided to resign in 2009. But Parrack never allowed that to happen.

“Michelle sent messages on a regular basis from herself and other employees asking me to come back to work at the DMV,” said Hart. “I relented in 2013 and went back.”

“So right now, I want to say Thank You to the dept for giving me another chance,” said Hart. “Thank you to my DMV family, Marylynn, Michelle, Brenda, Kimmie, and Lakeisha for allowing me to be a part of the team. And thank you to all of our customers for allowing us to serve you.”