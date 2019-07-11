July Board Meeting Cancellation
by Samantha Lynn | July 11, 2019 11:34 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Library board meeting that was scheduled for July 15th has been canceled. The Board will meet in September at the regularly scheduled time.
The Harvin Clarendon County Library board meeting that was scheduled for July 15th has been canceled. The Board will meet in September at the regularly scheduled time.
