All State Softball Player of East Clarendon High School

by | July 7, 2019 12:52 pm

Last Updated: July 5, 2019 at 12:55 pm

Kinsley Driggers, East Clarendon High School, was honored as All State Softball player for 2019.  Banquet was held Sunday, 6/23/2019 at Seawell’s in Columbia.

Kinsley finished her senior year at EC with batting average of .437, 31 hits, 6 home runs and 32 RBI.  Also 29 Home runs for years playing at EC.  Her coach called her “Special K”

