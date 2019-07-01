HARRISON-EVANS WEDDING

Allison Marie Harrison and Carl Matthews Evans, III were united in marriage Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Manning United Methodist Church in Manning.The

The Bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Sean Harrison of Sumter, SC. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Oneil Ward and the late Jueline Shorter Ward of Manning and the granddaughter of Mrs. Linda Jamerson Harrison and the late David Wallace Harrison, Jr of Manning.

She graduated from Laurence Manning in 2013 and from the University of South Carolina Upstate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education in 2018. She is employed by Laurence Manning Academy in Manning.

The Groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Matthews Evans, Jr of New Zion, SC. He is the grandson of Mrs. Carolyn Mims Robertson and the late Charles White Robertson of Sumter, SC and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Matthews Evans of New Zion, SC.

He graduated from Laurence Manning Academy in 2013, and graduated from Central Technical College with an Associates in Science, with a focus on Natural Resource Management. He is attending the University of South Carolina Aiken, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is employed by Santee Cooper.

The Reverend Michael Ray Lowder officiated at the ceremony.

Music was provided by Mrs. Kathy Owen Gatlin, Organist/Pianist, Dr. Elizabeth Patrick DuRant, Soloist, and Miss Madison Grace Sexton, Soloist.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the Bride wore a sheer illusion crepe wedding dress, with off the shoulder neckline. The gown featured a fitted ruched bodice with a rhinestone beaded satin belt and chiffon ball gown skirt. Her bouquet was an array of seasonal fresh flowers, including White Peonies, Freesia, Quicksand Roses, and Scabiosa, arranged slightly cascading, wrapped in a hand-stitched handkerchief, made and given to her by the Groom’s Grandmother, Janice Morris Evans.

Breanna Ragin Nix served as Maid of Honor.

Bridesmaids included Sydney Cumbie Beasley, Erin Elaine Bradford, Mary Catherine Evans, Katherine Virginia Harrison, and Katlyn Marie Loschke. Junior Bridesmaids included Lainey Grace Baggette, Anna Kathryn DuBose, Kamlin Jule Nix, Kaylin Lee Nix, and Lyza Brooke Prickelmyer.

Carl Matthews Evans, Jr, father of the groom, served as the Best Man.

Groomsmen included Benjamin Franklin Baggette, Andrew Timothy Baylor, Alec Michael Harrison, Christopher Allen Mahoney, and Morgan Carl Morris. Joseph Heyward Moore III served as Crucifer and Junior Groomsman.

Ushers were Mr. Hunter Maggard and Mr. Michael Christopher Maggard. Greeters were Britton Mikael Morris and Layton Taylor Morris. Ring bearers were Marion Epps Dubose V, and Charles Brody Prickelmyer.

A rehearsal party was given by the parents of the Groom at Lakewood Plantation in Manning. The reception was held by the parents of the Bride at The Matrix Center in Manning.

After a honeymoon to Savannah, Georgia, the couple will reside in Manning.