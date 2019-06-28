Brief and Continuing History of Clarendon County Chapter One: In the Beginning

by JERRY ROBERTSON

Clarendon County was settled without the presence of Indians before 1773, especially along the Santee and Black Rivers. Clarendon County received its name from the First Earl of Clarendon, Edward Hyde, who was one of the eight Lords Proprietors of the Province of Carolina. Officially, Clarendon acquired its name in 1785, when seven circuit court districts of South Carolina were subdivided into counties. Clarendon District became a separate political entity in 1855 and with two exceptions has maintained its current geographical boundaries. Early settlers in the southern part of the county came up the Santee River from the coast.

Ferries such as Nelson’s and Murray’s on the Santee were important for traveling and commercial purposes. Families who founded St. Mark’s Parish were among the earliest settlers. With a rich natural history, the area was wealthy in economic opportunities. Agricultural products such as Indian corn, peas, beans, oats, cotton, indigo, hemp, flax, barley, wheat, rye, as well some fruits, became part of the economy. Some tobacco production was reported too. The first magistrate in Clarendon County and only representative of the law was probably Captain Joseph Cantey, a justice of the peace.

Religion shaped this country, this state, and this county. Freedom from religious persecution is a primary reason many of the early settlers made their way across unfriendly and unknown oceans to settle a foreign land. Ironically, many of those who fled religious persecution practiced religious exclusion in the new colonies, yet people of all faiths settled in South Carolina because of its religious tolerance. The first state constitution, written by English philosopher John Locke, clearly opened the doors to people of all faiths. One is the earliest churches here was St. Mark’s Parish, an Episcopal church near Pinewood, South Carolina. Parish records date back to the 1750s. Life in the colonies held much promise. But soon, the independent men best suited for the harsh life here began to object to government by the Parliament and Crown in distant England. Thus, the seeds of independence took root and grew.

This is the first of a continuing chronicle of Clarendon County from its early beginning to its present existence. Much of the information and facts is borrowed from Dr. Sylvia H. Clark. Clark’s excellent publication “Shadows of the Past.” A copy may be purchased from the Clarendon County Archives or the Clarendon County Museum & History Center.