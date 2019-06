Joyce Fulmore Hodge

Manning, SC – Joyce Fulmore Hodge, 54, wife of Antelnello “Pete” Hodge, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at McLeod Health Clarendon, Manning, SC. She was born December 2, 1954 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Curtis Ray Fleming and Emma Lee Muckle Fulmore.

The family is receiving friends at the residence, 1792 Kingstree Hwy., Manning, SC.