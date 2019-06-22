The Manning Times Spotlight: The Shoppe on Brooks
by Nigel Johnson | June 22, 2019 12:15 pm
Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 1:39 pm
by JOHNNY WEEKS
The Shoppe On Brooks is a full service salon offering many services to its customers that frequent the salon. The owner, Ruth Sullivan Lambert, is the owner/master hair specialist of The Shoppe. Her list of services that are available range from Hair-cuts, Coloring, Highlights, Perms, and Facial Waxing. Lambert has worked in this business in various venues since 1980. She has various handmade items and other unique gifts for sale.
