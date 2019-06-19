Huddle House Sweetens June with Second Annual National Sweet Cakes Day
by Nigel Johnson | June 19, 2019 4:27 pm
On Tuesday, June 25, in celebration of its second annual National Sweet Cakes Day, Huddle House in Manning is serving FREE Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Sweet Cake pancakes to customers.
The offer is extended exclusively for Huddle House Email & SMS club members and Huddle House social media followers who present the offer on their phone or with a printed email.
Manning Huddle House – 2867 Paxville Hwy, Manning, SC 29102
