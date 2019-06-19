Huddle House Sweetens June with Second Annual National Sweet Cakes Day

On Tuesday, June 25, in celebration of its second annual National Sweet Cakes Day, Huddle House in Manning is serving FREE Old-Fashioned Buttermilk Sweet Cake pancakes to customers.

The offer is extended exclusively for Huddle House Email & SMS club members and Huddle House social media followers who present the offer on their phone or with a printed email.

Manning Huddle House – 2867 Paxville Hwy, Manning, SC 29102