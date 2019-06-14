May Rogan of Clarendon Hall elected Commissioner of Agriculture of 73rd Palmetto Girls State session

Clinton, SC – The American Legion Auxiliary’s Palmetto Girls State program announced May Rogan as the elected Commissioner of Agriculture of its 73rd session on Thursday, June 13. Rogan is the daughter of Mr. Mark Thompson and Mrs. Elizabeth Thompson, and she is a rising senior at Clarendon Hall. She was selected to attend the week-long leadership and citizenship program based on her leadership skills and involvement in her school and community. She currently serves as the corresponding secretary for State Student Government, is a member of the National Honor Society and his on Clarendon Hall’s yearbook staff.

Rogan will be inaugurated as Commissioner of Agriculture along with the other Palmetto Girls State constitutional officers in a joint inauguration with The American Legion’s Palmetto Boys State at the State House in downtown Columbia, SC on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. A parade of the Palmetto Girls State and Palmetto Boys State delegates will proceed the inaugural ceremony.

“We are pleased to announce May as the Commissioner of Agriculture of the 73rd session of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Palmetto Girls State,” said Florence Belser, director of Palmetto Girls State. “She and the other delegates of this year’s program have embraced this life-changing week with dedication and excitement. We look forward to hearing of these young leaders’ achievements as they go into their senior year and in the years ahead.”

This year’s session of Palmetto Girls State began on Sunday, June 9 at Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC with more than 650 students from across the state. Throughout the week, delegates experience governmental procedure by simulating political campaigns, elections and the political process. The Girls State delegates are divided into groups called “cities” and work through the political process creating local governments, devising political party platforms, and ultimately electing a House of Representatives, Senate and constitutional officers.

The public is invited to join both Palmetto Girls State and Boys State at the joint inauguration on Friday, June 14. To learn more about Palmetto Girls State, visit PalmettoGirlsState.net and follow the program on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Palmetto Girls State:

Palmetto Girls State is a one-week leadership and citizenship training program for rising seniors in high school, created to educate outstanding high school students about state and local government and citizenship. The South Carolina Department of the American Legion Auxiliary has organized and administered the program since 1947.

