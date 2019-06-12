Clarendon County Community Development

The Clarendon County Community Development Corporation located at 625 Spencer Street, Manning, SC 29102 is currently accepting applications for home repairs of roofs, HVAC units, and handicapped ramps ONLY. No outside applications will be accepted.

Applicants must own the home and if it is a mobile home, it cannot be over 30 years old (1989), and the land must be in the applicant’s name. All applicants must meet the income requirements as mandated by the SC State Housing Finance & Development Authority.

The Clarendon County CDC is interviewing for contractors beginning on Monday, June 17, 2019 until at least three contracting positions are filled. All interested contractors must be licensed, bonded, insured, and have Workmen’s Compensation. There is an increasing demand for home repair for our needy citizens in Clarendon, Sumter, and Lee counties.

Please contact the Clarendon County CDC office at 803.435.6639 or email us at clarendoncountycdc@ftc-i.net for additional questions and to schedule an interview. Please have an updated resume when reporting to the interview.