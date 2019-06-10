Wateree Community Actions Agency Inc. receives $250,000

Senator Kevin Johnson presented a check in the amount of $250,000 to Wateree Community Actions Agency Inc. This funding was requested by Senator Johnson in the state budget to help WCAI provide services to the less fortunate, unemployed and working poor. Some of the services that they provide lie in the area of housing, weatherization, rental assistance and help with utility bills.