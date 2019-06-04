Frances Tobias White

STONE MOUNTAIN, GEORGIA – Frances Lee Tobias White “YeYe”, 75, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Born January 11, 1944, in Florence, she was one of four daughters (and one son) of the late Frank Tobias and the late Joan Moye Tobias, both of the Wilson community of Manning, SC.

She is survived by her dear husband of over 50 years, Donald Paul White, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; two beloved daughters, Madeline W. Henderson (Stewart) of Atlanta, Georgia and Mary W. Stith (Danny) of White Mills, Kentucky; brother, Jimmy Tobias of the Wilson communityof Manning, SC; four sisters, Ann Fleming of Hollywood,SC, Evelyn Moore (Tom) of Fort Mill, SC, Louisa Tobias (Ernest McLeod) and Sherri McGowan (Doug), both of Columbia, SC; and many, many loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Frances Lee had a love for the 4H Club throughout high school, often competing in various cooking demonstrations. That passion led to graduating from Winthrop College in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. After completing her theoretical and practical dietetics internship at the Medical College of Virginia, she moved to Atlanta to start her career as the Assistant Director of Dietetics at Crawford Long Hospital. Following approximately 15 years at the hospital, she switched careers and worked for the DeKalb County School System for almost 20 years as a Food Service Manager, sometimes overseeing food service operations at two to three schools at a time.

Frances Lee loved first and foremost her family and home. Anyone who knew her knew she was an avid Clemson Tigers football fan. She loved taking road trips and especially going to the beach. She loved plays, movies and adored her Eagles and Dan Fogelberg. She was passionate and caring for others, with always endearing sweetness and love.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Union United Methodist Church at Wilson with the Rev. Katherine Haselden Crimm officiating. Because Frances Lee was raised in this church in her early years, it is only fitting her burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be several of her nephews, Tommy Dennis, Benjamin Moore, Thomas Moore, Jamie Tobias, Drouet Vidrine and Bradley White.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Stephens Funeral Home, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, SC.

Memorials may be made to Union United Methodist Church at Wilson, c/o Dora Holladay, 1980 Lazy Daisy Road, Manning, SC 29102 or to Wilson Community Cemetery at Union United Methodist Church, c/o Buddy Holladay, 7786 Greeleyville Highway, Manning, SC 29102.

