Rev. Dr. William J. Holmes, Jr.

Last Updated: June 3, 2019 at 11:37 am

COLUMBIA – The Reverend Doctor William Judson Holmes, Jr., husband of Judy Stoudenmire Holmes, died Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Born June 11, 1948, in Winnsboro, he was the son of the late William Judson Holmes, Sr. and the late Margaret Leviner Holmes. He was retired from the Presbyterian Church, USA after 40 years of faithful service. Dr. Holmes was the Senior Pastor at the Presbyterian Church at Manning for 28 years. After his long and distinguished service to this congregation, he was named Pastor Emeritus. During this same time, he also served as the Stated Supply Pastor for Salem Black River Presbyterian Church, Mayesville, SC for 25 years. He began his career as the Associate Pastor, Second Presbyterian Church, Charleston, SC. He went on to serve as Pastor, First Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill, SC and Senior Pastor, Decatur Presbyterian Church, Decatur, GA. He was a faithfully retired member of New Harmony Presbytery where he served in its highest office, Moderator of the Presbytery.

Dr. Holmes grew up in Columbia, SC where he graduated from Eau Claire High School going on to earn his bachelor of arts degree in history and religion from the University of South Carolina. After college he decided to pursue his calling to the ministry that he received at the age of 16 and earned his Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, GA, where he graduated first in his class. After seminary, he continued his theological studies and earned his D. Min. from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago, IL.

It is safe to say that the number of lives that he touched over 40 years of service is immeasurable. He was a faithful servant of God that “poured out his soul like a drink offering” and led his people by example. In his later years, he showed amazing grace and courage as he battled Parkinson’s disease. Despite the toll that Parkinson’s disease took on his body, he never asked “Why me?” His devoted and loving wife, who was his sole caregiver, made sure he still enjoyed his activities like Wednesday morning breakfasts at Lizards Thicket with Eau Claire High classmates, Friday lunches with his Manning buddies, football, baseball, basketball and lacrosse games of his grandchildren and of course faithfully worshipping the Lord. We will miss “Pap” with all of our hearts but we are assured that he is now walking in the newness of life we are promised in the Scriptures.

He is survived by his wife of Lexington; a son, William Judson Holmes IIIand wife, Summer, of Columbia; a daughter, Ashley Michele Holmes of Columbia; a son, Adam Wilson Holmes and wife, Sabrina, of Lexington; his second mother, Kay S. Holmes of Surfside Beach; and a sister,Kimberly Holmes Frederick and husband, Mike, also of Surfside Beach; six grandchildren, Judson, Ben, Conner, Kaleb, Hayes and Sadie Holmes; two brothers-in–law, Joseph A. Stoudenmire and his wife, Bee, and Michael A. Stoudenmire and his wife, Ginger. He also had three nephews,Joby, Kyle and Jake Stoudenmire; two nieces, Olivia and Cameron Frederick; and two great nephews and two great nieces.

He was predeceased by his father and mother; his two brothers, Earl Cameron Holmes and John David Holmes; and his father and mother–in–law, Arthur Wilson Stoudenmire and Nita Lybrand Stoudenmire.

A service of witness to the resurrection will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church at Manning. The family will greet friends briefly after the service. A private burial at Salem Black River Presbyterian Church will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Adult Reception Hall, 3200 Trenholm Road, Columbia.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Baker, Colonial Family Practice, Sumter, for his compassion and constant care during his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church at Manning, P.O. Box 207, Manning, SC 29102, Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204, Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, Salem Black River Presbyterian Church, 1060 N. Brick Church Road, Mayesville, SC 29104 or to Camp Happy Days, 1 Carriage Lane, Building C, Suite 101, Charleston, SC 29407.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org