Brian Mance tailgate fundraiser

The Manning High Athletics Club is hosting a fundraiser in honor of Manning Alumni Brian Mance and his family. All profits will be donated to Brian to help them with any expense to purchase transportation or anything else they may need. Tickets will be sold in advance for $15 or $20 the day of the event Saturday July 13 5 pm-8 pm

They will also have a silent auction at the event. Cash and checks only and checks are to be payable to Brian Mance Fundraiser.

A checking account will be open next week at The Bank of Clarendon for anyone who would like to make a donation to Brian. Please see the customer service for help with that.

They will be in need of food items, cooks, desserts, items for auction, plates, napkins, utensils, cups, ect. Feel free to contact me of you have any items you would like to donate.

If you want to donate sides, pastas, chips, crackers, dips, drinks, or meats that would be awesome. They are asking for anyone making dishes to have them at Manning Elementary School no later than 4 o’clock on the day of the event. They are using the gymnasium on the left side of the school.

They also plan to have some entertainment.

Thanks so much and please contact any of the following for any questions you may have.

More information will be released in coming days

Lorie McDaniel

Todd English

Courtney Holladay

Stephanie Casselmen