Seamless Summer option feeding program

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 9:57 am

Clarendon School District 2 Food Service Presents SEAMLESS SUMMER OPTION FEEDING PROGRAM.

FREE MORNING SNACK AND LUNCH for ALL children 18 years and younger.

No registration or application needed.

Runs June 10-28 ( Monday –Friday )

Runs July 8-26 ( Monday –Friday)

CLOSED July 1-5

lunch- 11:30am to 1:00pm

Summer Feeding Location

Manning Elementary School

311 W.Boyce Street , Manning, SC 29102

For more information, contact Clarendon Two School Food Service at 803-435-4082

Clarendon Two is an equal opportunity provider