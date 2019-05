Camper Stolen in Summerton

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 9:53 am

A 2017 Passport Ultra Lite camper was allegedly stolen from a property about two miles outside of Summerton. Owners are offering a cash reward. Anyone with information is asked to call Joseph Stukes at (803) 309-9758 or Sgt. Linda Smith at the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414.