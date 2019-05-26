Upward Bound honors MHS Seniors
by Nigel Johnson | May 26, 2019 10:49 am
Manning High School seniors, who participated in Upward Bound, were honored on Friday. This was Upward Bound’s first year presenting certificates of recognition and cords to the senior class of 2019. Upward Bound provides fundamental support to participants in their preparation for college entrance. The program provides opportunities for participants to succeed in their precollege performance and ultimately in their higher education pursuits.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.