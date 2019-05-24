Laurenna B. Joe

GREELEYVILLE – Lurenna Bradshaw Joe, 92 ,widow of James Joe, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina Health Medical Center in Florence.

Born April 9, 1924 in the Foreston community of Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Dozier Bradshaw and Lula Morris Bradshaw.

The family will receive friends from 3-9 p.m. daily at the home of her grandson, Anthony Joe, 492 Pine Tree St. in Greeleyville.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.