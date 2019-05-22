Clarendon County Habitat for Humanity receives donation

UPL NA, Inc. Plant Superintendent John Threatte, presents a check for Kingstree employees’ choice of local charity organizations to Leigh Ann Maynard of Clarendon County Habitat for Humanity on Monday.

UPL is an agrochemical company. The U.S. headquarters is located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. UPL manufactures herbicides, insecticide, fungicides and more for the agricultural industry. The company has a manufacturing facility located in Kingstree, South Carolina that employees approximately 50 people.