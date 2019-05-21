DNR to offer courtesy boat inspections

Last Updated: May 21, 2019 at 4:07 pm

The Law Enforcement Division of the state Department of Natural Resources will offer courtesy boat inspections at most public boat landings throughout the state from now through Memorial DAy weekend.

Officers will “perform a thorough but quick inspection of boats to make sure that owners have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration,” reads a release from the agency.

“Boaters not in compliance with regulations and requirements will not be ticketed but will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before launching,” reads the release. “Officers will also be available to answer questions and give tips on how to stay safe on the water.”

In Clarendon, free inspections will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Alex Harvin Landing off S.C. 260 in Manning.