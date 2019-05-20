Wreck with no injuries at Plantation Drive, Longtown Road
by Robert Joseph Baker | May 20, 2019 7:04 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a wreck with no injuries in the 100 block of Plantation Drive near Longtown Road in Clarendon County.
