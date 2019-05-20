Clarendon County accepting applications for CSD 2

Last Updated: May 20, 2019 at 4:42 pm

The Clarendon County Legislative Delegation is accepting applications for qualified individuals who are interested in serving on the Board of Trustees for Clarendon School District 2 in Manning, SC. Applications may be picked up at the receptionist desk at the Clarendon School District 2 Office located at 15 Major Drive in Manning. Completed applications must be mailed to the Delegation at PO Box 156, Manning, SC 29102 no later than June 10, 2019. The delegation will be filling three seats on the board. Successful applicants will serve from July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2022.